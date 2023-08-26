Adam Cole Shares His Thoughts On CMm Punk Amidst Reports Of Backstage Drama In AEW

Wrestlers in AEW are said to be in “an awkward position” when it comes to speaking out against CM Punk over his various backstage issues, as previously stated.

It was previously reported that several AEW members, including “Hangman” Adam Page, Ryan Nemeth, Matt Hardy, and Christopher Daniels, were told not to attend AEW Collision since the show’s debut.

Adam Cole discussed CM Punk during an appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast.

“I’ve had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I’ve arrived and that’s pretty cool.”

