Saraya Reveals Why Certain Life Moments Were Left Out Of Her Book

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya appeared on an episode of her Rulebreakers podcast, discussing various topics, including the reasons why certain periods of her life were excluded from her memoir, “Hell In Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives.”

Saraya said, “A relationship didn’t make the book, just because I feel like people would focus more on that relationship than the entirety of my book. So I opted out of talking about it, for now.”

On taking time to finish the book due to issues opening up about her feelings:

“That’s just how we were raised, and so writing the book — it puts you in a vulnerable position, you know what I mean? So it was very hard, it was definitely very hard, but I’m glad I did it. I’m very proud. It’s like having my diary out there, though.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.