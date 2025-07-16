WWE NXT Viewership Holds Steady With 586,000 Viewers (7/15/2025)

The television viewership numbers are in for the July 15, 2025, episode of WWE NXT, and the brand held relatively steady despite facing stiff competition. According to data released by Programming Insider, NXT averaged 586,000 total viewers for its two-hour broadcast on The CW network. The episode drew a 0.39 household rating, translating to an estimated 484,000 to 497,000 homes tuned in at various points during the show.

In the key adults 18-49 demographic, WWE NXT scored a 0.12 rating, representing approximately 154,000 to 165,000 viewers. The demo breakdown showed stronger engagement from men, who accounted for a 0.17 rating, compared to a 0.09 rating among women. In the adults 25-54 demographic, NXT posted a 0.17 rating, translating to between 204,000 and 218,000 viewers, once again skewing male with a 0.25 rating among men and just 0.08 among women.

The show maintained consistent viewership across its runtime, starting with its strongest performance in the 8:00 p.m. slot, which drew 596,000 viewers. After a slight dip to 579,000 by 9:00 p.m., the numbers rebounded in the final half hour, closing with 584,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s broadcast faced heavy primetime competition. Fox led the night with the MLB All-Star Game, which drew 7.185 million viewers to become the most-watched program of the evening. NBC’s America’s Got Talent followed with 5.015 million viewers, while ESPN’s WNBA coverage brought in 1.683 million, and ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise attracted 1.479 million.

Despite the crowded field, WWE NXT managed to deliver a solid showing, continuing its recent trend of stable audience retention during the summer months. The brand remains focused on storyline progression and new talent development heading into August.