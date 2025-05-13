Will Ospreay Wants To Run The Biggest Women’s Show Europe Has Ever Seen

Top AEW star Will Ospreay discussed his ambitions for a major all-women’s PPV event scheduled for 2025 during an interview with Grapple Theory.

Ospreay said, “There’s something in me that really wants to do something daring and wants to like… I think the European largest gate for a women’s show is held by EVE at 1,000 people. I want to break that record. I have the resources with AEW and Ring of Honor. I have the relationship with STARDOM that I have, and myself and Dann (Read) really want to collaborate to one day, maybe towards the end of this year, we want to go for like a big venue and see if we can put in the largest European all-women’s gate.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

