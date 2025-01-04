Adam Copeland Reflects On The Moment He Finally Called Himself An Actor

Top AEW star Adam Copeland (Cope) spoke with TMZ Sports about several topics, including when he finally started referring to himself as an actor.

Cope said, “[I] fell in love with it but I still kind of refused to call myself an actor. It wasn’t until my manager called me with the Emmy nomination news. He goes, ‘So do you consider yourself an actor now?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I guess I kind of have to.’”

On getting nominated:

“When I first became an actor, I remember Beth saying, ‘You’re going to be the first wrestler nominated for an Emmy.’ I went, ‘Okay, yeah. Sure, honey. I appreciate that. You’re my biggest cheerleader. Thanks.’”

You can check out Cope’s comments in the video below.