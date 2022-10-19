Adam Page Comments on Suffering a Concussion on AEW Dynamite

“Hangman” Adam Page thanked everyone for their support on Twitter this afternoon after suffering a concussion during this week’s AEW Dynamite main event against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Page suffered a concussion in his match with Moxley in Cincinnati last night. After Page was carried from the arena at the conclusion of the performance, AEW acknowledged the injury. You can click here for AEW’s statement, and click here for our original report.

Page tweeted this afternoon that he is doing fine and feeling good. In addition to thanking several AEW employees, he made a lighthearted joke to Jeff Jones, AEW’s director of social media.

“hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here),” Page tweeted. He added in a follow-up tweet, “jef you didnt put in a good quote, fix it please”

Dave Meltzer earlier this afternoon reported that Page was feeling “alright” and grateful for how Tuesday night’s events were handled. The exact date of his return to ring action is still unknown.

Below, you can view Page’s tweets: