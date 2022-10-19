AEW Issues Update on Adam Page’s Status Following AEW Dynamite Injury

Due to Adam Page’s injury, the world title match that was scheduled to take place between Jon Moxley and Adam Page on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite had to be stopped. AEW has issued the following in a recent update.

“Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged, but will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere.”

Former WWE star and neuroscientist Chris Nowinski said the following about the injury:

“Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong. Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome.”

