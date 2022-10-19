Top AEW Faction Splitting Up in the Near Future?

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode began with a great Trios Title match between the champions Death Triangle and the challengers Best Friends.
Death Triangle won the match, but there was another story told that seems to indicate a faction split is on the way. PAC attempted to use the hammer late in the match, but Rey Fenix stopped him and tossed the hammer out of the ring.
Fenix briefly got in PAC’s face after Death Triangle retained their titles, apparently telling him that there is no need to cheat in their matches.
Things can drag on for weeks or months with AEW, so don’t expect a split anytime soon, but it does appear that they are heading in that direction.
