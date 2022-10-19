Update on Adam Page’s Injury During His AEW World Title Match on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page was injured during AEW Dynamite’s main event. Page challenged World Champion Jon Moxley, but the match was cut short when Page landed badly after a lariat.

Match has been stopped after this…

OMG! I hope Hangman is OK.

Doc Sampson correctly informed the referee that the match had to be stopped and that other trainers were on the way to check on him.

The cameras did not show that the ropes had to be loosened in order for Page to be taken out on a stretcher.

The injury occurred with about 10 minutes left in the show. The cameras did not take any close-up shots and instead focused on Moxley.

To fill the time, Excalibur announced the next week’s matches, followed by MJF’s announcement that he would challenge Moxley for the World Title at Full Gear. That segment could have been planned ahead of time, or an audible was called to announce it tonight rather than in the future.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update on the injury, noting the following:

“One source believes he may have suffered a concussion, but we don’t have that 100% confirmed. Page was checked out backstage by medical staff. We are told Page later left the venue to get examined at a local hospital.”

Several wrestlers sent Page their best wishes:

Prayers for Hangman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

Prayers for Adam Page🙏 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 19, 2022

Hangman is MY champion! #AEWDynamite — EVIL UNO is SPOOKY👻 (@EvilUno) October 19, 2022

We send our best wishes to Hangman Page and we hope for a speedy recovery.