AEW ALL IN: Texas Preview For Today (7/12/2025): Arlington, TX.

AEW ALL IN: Texas goes down today from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for today’s PPV, which kicks off at 3/2c after a two-hour “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the special event.

* FTR vs. The Outrunners

* Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (TNT Title)

* The Sons of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

* Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration vs. Don Callis Family

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c) (AEW Unified Title)

* The Opps (c) vs. Death Riders & Gabe Kidd (AEW Trios Titles)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page (AEW Title Texas Death Match)

* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné (AEW Women’s Title)

* The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy (AEW Tag Titles)

* Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Women’s Casino Gauntlet)

* Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet (Men’s Casino Gauntlet)

Join us here for live AEW All In: Texas results.