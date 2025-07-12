AEW ALL IN: Texas Preview For Today (7/12/2025): Arlington, TX.

AEW ALL IN: Texas goes down today from Global Life Field in Arlington, TX.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for today’s PPV, which kicks off at 3/2c after a two-hour “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into the special event.
* FTR vs. The Outrunners
* Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher (TNT Title)
* The Sons of Texas vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks
* Big Boom AJ & The Conglomeration vs. Don Callis Family
* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega (c) (AEW Unified Title)
* The Opps (c) vs. Death Riders & Gabe Kidd (AEW Trios Titles)
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Page (AEW Title Texas Death Match)
* ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné (AEW Women’s Title)
* The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy (AEW Tag Titles)
* Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Women’s Casino Gauntlet)
* Mark Briscoe vs. MJF vs. Bandido vs. Brody King vs. Místico vs. Ricochet (Men’s Casino Gauntlet)
Join us here for live AEW All In: Texas results.
TODAY!
IT'S #AEWALLINTEXAS DAY! Don't miss a second of our biggest event of the year LIVE on PPV at 3ET/12PT!https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR pic.twitter.com/GHpyKVXIKQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025