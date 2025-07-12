Billy Gunn Pitched Using “Ass Man” Theme At All In 2023

According to Fightful Select, ahead of All In 2023, pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn proposed using his “Ass Man” theme music, which is owned and produced by WWE. However, the report noted that this pitch did not progress very far, and WWE was never contacted. Sources indicated that Tony Khan was not open to licensing the music directly from WWE.

The report also mentioned that Gunn has maintained a merchandising deal with WWE. Thus, if the parties had reached an agreement, it would have been possible for the music to be used.

At All In 2023, Gunn teamed up with The Acclaimed to capture the World Trios Championships from the House of Black.