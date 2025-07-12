Updated Lineup For AEW All In: Texas 2025

Following last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 PPV, the company announced the updated lineup for this weekend’s All In: Texas event.

Shane Taylor Promotions, consisting of Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo, will face ROH World Tag Team Champions The Sons of Texas—comprising “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara—along with The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match during the All In: Zero Hour pre-show.

Previously announced matches include AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné. In an AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All Match, AEW International Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will go head-to-head with AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada. Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate—made up of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin—will defend their titles against JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, as well as The Patriarchy, which includes Christian Cage and ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne, in a three-way match.

AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole from Paragon will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher, known as “The Protostar” from the Don Callis Family. Furthermore, Swerve Strickland and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will team up to face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a tag team match. The stipulation states that if The Young Bucks lose, they will forfeit their EVP titles; however, if Strickland and Ospreay lose, they will be ineligible to challenge for the World Title for one year. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, representing The Death Riders, will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Death Match.

A Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match is also scheduled, featuring Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration, MJF from The Hurt Syndicate, Místico, ROH World Champion Bandido, Brody King from Hounds of Hell, Ricochet, and several other participants to be announced later. A Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match will take place, including Kris Statlander, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, and additional competitors still to be determined.

Additionally, The Opps, which consists of AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs, will defend their titles against The Death Riders, including Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. Finally, Gabe Kidd, Big Boom! A.J., The Conglomeration (featuring “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram), and Paragon’s Kyle O’Reilly will face the Don Callis Family, made up of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Hechicero, and Trent Beretta, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match during the All In: Zero Hour pre-show. FTR, comprising Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, will also face The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in a tag team match on the pre-show.

AEW All In: Texas will take place on Saturday, July 12th, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.