AEW All Out 2024 goes down from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is a stacked nine-match main card and a two-match pre-show lineup.

The show will kick off with Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder), Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn), as well as Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) & The Beast Mortos.

Featured on the PPV lineup is AEW World Title Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry, Unsanctioned “Lights Out” Steel Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, Chicago Street Fight Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander, AEW International Title Match: Will Ospreay vs. PAC, AEW Tag Team Titles: The Young Bucks vs. Blackpool Combat Club, MJF vs. Daniel Garcia, TBS Title Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida, as well as AEW Continental Title Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Konosuke Takeshita.

Seen below are complete AEW All Out: Chicago results from Saturday, September 7, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST – 12am EST.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 7, 2024

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with a shot inside NOW Arena in Chi-Town. A very dolled up Renee Paquette is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. They explain how you can order and watch tonight’s show before running down the lineup.

A video package airs showing Toni Storm in Australia doing promotional work for Grand Slam Australia this coming February in Brisbane. Paul Wight was also shown with her in the area doing promotional appearances.

Back inside the NOW Arena, women’s wrestling veteran Madison Rayne joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for tonight, and the other women’s action on the card, with Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander.

Footage is shown of Hangman Page burning down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home from this week’s Dynamite. We then see “earlier today” footage of their arrivals to the building, with security walking with them to make sure nothing happens.

We return inside the arena where Nigel McGuinness joins Paquette, City and Jarrett to talk about the big Steel Cage showdown between Hangman and Swerve.