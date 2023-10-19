AEW Announces Additional Matches For This Week’s Rampage

You can officially pencil in some matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite show, Excalibur sped-read through some updates to the lineups for the rest of this week’s AEW programming.

The following matches were announced for Friday’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program, which premieres at 10/9c.

AEW RAMPAGE (10/20/2023)

* Mistico vs. Rocky Romero* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta will be in action* Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho* John Silver vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brother Zay (TNT Title Eliminator)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.