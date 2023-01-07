AEW Battle Of The Belts V Results – January 6, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Battle Of The Belts show of the New Year.

Also scheduled is a TBS Women's Championship match, with Jade Cargill putting her title on-the-line against Skye Blue, as well as Orange Cassidy putting the AEW All-Atlantic Championship up-for-grabs against Kip Sabian.

Also scheduled is a TBS Women’s Championship match, with Jade Cargill putting her title on-the-line against Skye Blue, as well as Orange Cassidy putting the AEW All-Atlantic Championship up-for-grabs against Kip Sabian.

Featured below are complete AEW Battle Of The Belts V results from Friday, January 6, 2023.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS V RESULTS (1/6/2023)

We see the quick intro for the fifth installment in the quarterly AEW Battle of the Belts series and then the commentators welcome us to the show.

Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho run down the scheduled lineup for tonight’s one-hour special and then send things down to the ring.

AEW Tag-Team Championship

The Acclaimed (C) vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal

Now we hear the challengers introduced and out comes the duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. As the two make their way down to the ring, we see highlights of the previous meeting between Jarrett & Lethal and The Acclaimed.

The challengers are settled inside the ring and their music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of The Acclaimed’s theme hits and the Portland crowd goes nuts. Max Caster begins his trademark freestyle rap as he and Anthony Bowens head to the ring for this scheduled title defense.

One of his rhymes straight up calls out Vince McMahon by name. The crowd eats this up with a spoon and then Anthony Bowens does his “scissor me, daddy-o!” line before he and Billy Gunn scissor with Caster to close out their epic ring entrance.

From there, the bell sounds and immediately Jeff Jarrett attacks Max Caster and Jay Lethal jumps Anthony Bowens. Both groups of two splinter out to the ringside area where this no disqualification match gets underway.

We see Lethal and Bowens rolling all the way down the ramp while in the figure-four leg lock. “It’s a figure-four, scissor!” Chris Jericho quips on commentary. The action finally makes it into the ring and as Jarrett and Lethal establish a dominant offensive lead, we head to a mid-match commercial break as this opening title contest continues.