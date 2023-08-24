AEW Collision: Fyter Fest Matches Announced For This Week

You can officially pencil in a handful of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of Saturday night’s “Fyter Fest” themed edition of AEW Collision, which is also the go-home show for ALL IN 2023, multiple bouts were confirmed for the show.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for the show.

AEW COLLISION: FYTER FEST (8/25/2023)

* Jack Perry to retire FTW Championship* We will hear from the stars of AEW in London ahead of ALL IN* Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Eddie Kingston vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Kip Sabian* Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus & Brian Cage vs. CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & TBA with Samoa Joe on commentary in an ALL IN All-Star 8-Man Tag-Team match

