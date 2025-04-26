AEW’s Beach Break Special Will Air Across Two Shows

During this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Excalibur announced that AEW Beach Break would be a four-hour live TV special. The announcement sparked some confusion among fans, with many believing the full four hours would air on a single night.

However, according to Post Wrestling, AEW has clarified that Beach Break will be split across two nights. There will be a Beach Break-themed episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, May 14, followed by a special edition of Collision on Saturday, May 17.

Both episodes will be taped on the same night at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AEW Beach Break and all your latest wrestling news.