AEW returns from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. this evening, Saturday, September 21, 2024, with this week’s episode of Collision.

Scheduled for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program is Darby Allin vs. Evil Uno of The Dark Order in singles action, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May in non-title singles action against Lady Frost.

Additionally, tonight’s show will include FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), HOOK & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) in an All-Star 10-Man match, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) in a Bunkhouse Brawl for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

The following are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, September 21, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 21, 2024

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show as we get a live cold open look inside MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

ROH Tag-Team Title Bunkhouse Brawl

Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise is in the ring and begins the formal pre-match introductions for the champions and challengers for our opening contest, which features the ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line in a Bunkhouse Brawl.

Out in their “Bunkhouse Gear” comes “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara. They settle inside the squared circle as we see a look around the ring, where tables, trash cans and other goodies are shown.

The theme for The Undisputed Kingdom hits and out comes the team of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. As they get half way down the entrance ramp, they are met by the champs and the fight is on. The bell sounds and this Bunkhouse Brawl is officially off-and-running.

Dustin gets a “You still got it!” chant for rubbing a belt buckle on the face of his opposition. That’s young man stuff right there, folks. Bennett and Taven hit a wild Doomsday Device spot with Guevara being blasted off the shoulders of his opposition on the floor by a ring dive.

Moments later, a taser is introduced in the bout on the top of the stage, before Rhodes hits a wild running bulldog off of the stage through a table way down below. In the ring, Guevara seems to hurt his arm with a big ring to floor spot through a table.; We head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more big ladder bumps and barbed wire insanity leading to the finish, mercifully, with Guevara and Rhodes scoring the pin to retain their ROH World Tag-Team Championships in a bloody, crowd-pleasing spectacle to kick off this week’s show.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara

Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram vs. The Premiere Athletes

After the match, we check-in with Lexy Nair, who is with The Conglomeration backstage. Mark Briscoe delivers the audio goods like only he can, schooling the pro wrestling world with his word of the day and other verbal Redneck Fu to promote their match tonight. We head to another commercial.

When we return, a 10 second vignette airs simply showing AEW Dynamite: 5 Year Anniversary, the date of the show next Wednesday, and the letters “D.M.D.” Schiavone and company talk amongst themselves about the return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. next week as we get ready for our next match.

But first, we shoot to a backstage interview with Evil Uno, who is standing around with his Dark Order buddies, when up walks Darby Allin, yes, still wearing his fluffy-ass(ed) pink coat. He goes nose-to-nose with Uno and makes it clear he wants a real fight tonight. Uno gets worked up and it looks like he’s gonna get one.

“Reach for the sky, boy!” are the next words we hear, as we shoot back inside MassMutual Center and Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Hologram head to the ring for our next match. Rocky Romero is also out with them.

We hear “Smart” Mark Sterling babbling about the “AEW Day” ceremony in Springfield earlier today as he leads The Premier Athletes team of Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ariya Daivari to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some general early back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match break. When we return O’Reilly makes a much-needed tag to Hologram, who hits a nice tijeras to Nese, followed by a unique style facebuster.

A spinning wheelkick from Nese cuts him off, but he makes the tag to Briscoe, who comes in with some Redneck Kung Fu. Briscoe boots Nese off the apron, exploder to Daivari, but runs into an elbow from Woods. DVD to Woods in response.

Moments later we see Briscoe climbs the ropes, Sterling tries to distract, but Rocky Romero gets involved and this leads to a big Hologram dive to take out Sterling. Inside the ring, a Jay Driller from Briscoe connects on Woods for the pin.

Winners: Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly & Hologram

Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

In progress …