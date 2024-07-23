AEW Dynamite Going Head To Head With President Joe Biden

For the past few weeks, US politics have taken center stage in the news. That is due to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump and the decision by current President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that he would speak from the White House on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET about his decision to leave. He is also expected to talk about working during the remaining months of his presidency.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to face Trump in the 2024 US Presidential Election. The address will have an impact on the ratings for the first quarter, if not the first hour, of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The Elite (Matt and Nick Jackson, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, and Hangman Page) will face Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Darby Allin, and Mark Briscoe) in a Blood & Guts Match.

It also features Champion Chris Jericho defending against Minoru Suzuki, with The Learning Tree barred from ringside, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, and the new International Champion MJF speaking.