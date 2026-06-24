AEW Dynamite Preview – June 24, 2026

The road to AEW Forbidden Door 2026 wraps up tonight.
AEW Dynamite airs live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, as the AEW Forbidden Door 2026 “go-home show.”
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the June 24 show:
* AEW International Title Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
* Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Mistico, Bandido, and Brody King
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jack Perry
* The Young Bucks vs. Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls
* Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia
” Survival of the Fittest qualifying match: Queen Aminata vs. Red Velvet
* Survival of the Fittest qualifying match: Harley Cameron vs. Marina Shafir
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
This Wednesday, 6/24!
The FINAL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite before #ForbiddenDoor is stacked with action!
Watch LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/IaViKOyAbn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2026