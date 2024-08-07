AEW Dynamite takes place at 8/7c this evening on TBS from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarret in an Anything Goes Match, with pro wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as the special guest referee, as well as AEW American Champion MJF going up against Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Championship Eliminator Match.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith squaring off against Katsuyori Shibata in singles action, as well as “The Glamour” Mariah May vs. Viva Van in women’s competition.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – AUGUST 7, 2024

