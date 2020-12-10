AEW Dynamite Results – December 9, 2020

It’s another Wednesday in Daily’s Plaza in Jacksonville Florida, and it’s time for AEW Dynamite! Our announcers are Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

We are starting fast with the Young Bucks on their way to the ring! The Hybrid 2 are already in the ring, never a good sign. We get a video recap of TH2’s attack on the Bucks last week, and in an interview earlier today, they say it’s time for a superkick party.

Young Bucks (champions) vs The Hybrid 2

It’s a Young Bucks match, you’re gonna get the bullet points.

TH2 start attacking the Bucks before the bell and the bell sounds as the attack begins.

It takes no time for the Bucks to reassert control, they slam Jack Evans onto Angelico and then super kick them out of the ring.

Bucks leap on the apron and their feet are pulled out and they hit face first on the apron.

They brawl outside the ring and the Bucks go back into the ring

Matt hits a drop kick and skins the cat for Nick to hit a Topi by diving over Matt, who hangs on the ropes upside down, doing the splits for Nick to dive over.

Evans gets into the ring and gets double teamed by the Bucks.

Jack gets a double drop kick, and is able to tag in Angelico.

Angelico and Nick trade flips, arm drags, and blows in rapid succession

Matt is tagged in and they take out Jack Evans from the apron.

Angelico is able to get Matt up on his shoulders, and as Nick is trying to grab his feet, Jack leaps up and uses Matt’s back as a springboard to drop onto Nick outside the ring. Impressive spot.

Evans stomps onto Matt who is being held up by Angelico.

Evans hits an assisted 450 splash and gets a two count on Matt.

He tries for another one and Nick is able to get in and break it up with a super kick.

All four men are down.

Nick and Angelico are tagged in and Nick is able to take control with high spots.

Evans is Hurricanranaed from the top out of the ring and Angelico is spiked head first into the mat and covered for a two count

Evans is on the apron, and Matt tries to hit a power bomb.

Nick takes out Angelico and then super kicks Evans so that Matt can toss him into the ringside wrestlers with Acclaimed there to take the hit

Nick hits a series of knees on Angelico and Matt tags in

Ricky Business is hit and Angelico kicks out at two

Evans gets the blind tag, hits a flatliner and hits a 450 from the top for a two count cover

Angelico is tagged in and tries a BT Bomb, but Nick interrupts with a kick.

Matt rolls up Angelico for a two count and it’s broken up by Evans

Bucks hit the doomsday device on the ramp on Evans on the ramp

Double superkick into Angelico and a cover for a two count

Bucks go for More Bang For Your Buck, but Angelico gets his knees up on Nick, Matt lands badly on his leg

Evans hits a reverse Rana on Matt and Angelico follows up with a variation of a dragon screw followed by the death roll.

Nick is unable to get in the ring after taking a 450 from Evans on the outside

Nick is finally able to hit a senton onto Angelico to break the hold.

Matt is hobbled and they are both outside the ring. Evans jumps onto them and gets caught.

Bucks hit a double spike piledriver off the apron on Evans.

Bucks are able to take out Angelico with superkicks.

Bucks hit the BTW and Angelico is covered for the three count.

Your winners: The Young Bucks

The Acclaimed act as if they are coming to the ring, but SCU shows to keep them at bay.

MJF was pre-recorded talks about how he will beat Orange Cassidy and keep his ring.

We get a rundown of the card coming up tonight, and it looks to be a loaded show.

Then, a new video of Darby Allin being shown Rorschach tests. He gives his impression on pics that look like other wrestlers until they get to Ricky Starks, and he discusses how Starks has tried to end his career. Finally, he is shown an ink blot that looks like Sting, and he starts to laugh.

When we come back, the lights go down and it’s time for Cody’s Elaborate Entrance and commercials.

We come back to Tony in the ring with Cody and Arn and he asks for their reaction to Sting. We don’t have time for that as Sting’s entrance begins and it starts to snow. Sting comes out with a big smile and does the Howl to the crowd.

Arn comes up to Sting with a mic and says he had to get closer to make sure it was real. Arn says that Sting and Cody have agendas, and Arn will see his way out of here. Tony gives his mic to Sting and starts to leave and Sting asks him to come in for a hug. Sting thanks Tony for his help over the years. He asks Tony to give a “It’s Sting!” and Tony obliges.

Cody welcomes Sting back and thanks him for the assist last week. Cody then says he has been waiting to share a ring with him for a long time. Sting says he’s not here for Cody not right now. Sting feels at home, it feels familiar, and points at Darby Allen. He puts over the crowd, and he’s in the jungle on TNT once again.

Cody repeats Welcome Back. Sting says Cody knows everything that goes on, but the only thing for sure about Sting is that nothing is for sure. Except he has signed with AEW for a long time. Sting says the way he chooses to play is his business. He hugs Cody and says “See ya around, kid,” and leaves Cody in the ring.

In the back, Team Taz speaks. He mocks the last segment, and says they had to sign Sting to save him. Ricky says that Hook is now back with Taz.

Back at the ring, the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison are in the ring. Coming out next are FTR, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler with Tully Blanchard.

FTR vs the Varsity Blondes

To start the match, Pillman and Cash, and Cash is able to take down Pillman with a pair og go behind slams. Dax tags in and keeps up the attack with strikes and a snap suplex. Cash is tagged back and Pillman leaps off the top to hit a cross body on FTR and gets a flurry of offense. Pillman tags in Griff.

They double team Cash and end it with a leg drop and one count on Cash. Pillman misses a leaping cross body out of the corner and lands hard, allowing Cash to tag in Dax. They lift Pillman and drop him off the ropes. Dax keeps working over Pillman as we go to picture in picture. Dax drops knees and elbows onto Pillman and covers him for a two count on the small screen. Dax locks in an abdominal stretch. Dax breaks it and Pillman is able to hit a kick. He crawls toward his corner, but Cash tags in and cuts him off.

Cash takes a shot at Griff and draws him on so they can double team Pillman. Cash covers Pillman for a two count. Cash locks Pillman in a body scissors. Pillman is able to get to the ropes, but is kept in FTR’s corner. Pillman starts to fight out and Cash tags in and ends that with a clothesline. Dax puts Pillman in the ropes and hits a flurry of strikes as we come back from commercial.

Pillman is taken out of the ring and Cash keeps working him over. Cash is tossed into the ring and Pillman starts to fight his way free. He is able to get to his corner and Griff is in! Griff cleans house. He drops both members of FTR with a spear and grabs Dax for a two count. Griff tries to set up for a suplex, but Dax floats over and tosses him from the ring. Pillman tags Griff and Griff goes out of the ring.

Pillman tries to hit a leaping clothesline but Dax dodges and hits a brain buster on Pillman instead. Cash is tagged in and they hit the goodnight express on Pillman and cover for a three count.

Your winners: FTR

FTR back into Jurassic Express outside the ring and they jack jaws as FTR heads to the back.

Earlier today, Alex Marvez interviewed Adam Page about having a tag team match the next week in the Bar. Behind the bar, John Silver and Alex Reynolds say they will tag with him. Page agrees, but says he is not joining Dark Order and it’s just for this one match. Reynolds and Silver celebrate by shouting “Yee Haw, Cowboy!”

Back at the ring, it’s Dark Order on their way to the ring for the match 10 is having. We go to commercials.

When we come back, Dustin Rhodes with Lee Johnson is on his way to the ring.

Dustin Rhodes vs 10

They hook up and 10 is able to shove Dustin back. Dustin attacks 10 in the corner and they go outside the ring quickly. They brawl outside the ring and 10 is able to toss Dustin back into the ring. 10 hits a spine buster on Dustin. Dustin slowly rolls to the apron where 10 kicks him to the floor. Dustin is able to get into the ring as 10 stalks him. As 10 walks by, he pops Eric Solo with a pump kick to the face.

As 10 gets in, Dustin is able to hit a series of clotheslines and then bites 10 through his mask. Dustin hits a running bulldog on 10 and covers him for the three count.

Your winner: Dustin Rhodes

The Dark Order is on the stage and Evil Uno grabs a mic in the ring and says he is not there to fight. Uno says he has a great legacy, but here, he’s only the third most important Rhodes. Uno says that the Dark Order can help him, and he can be Seven of the Dark Order. Nice callback. Dustin holds out his hand and then slaps. The Dark Order starts toward the ring and Uno stops them/.

Uno says when Dustin sees the light, he’ll come begging for it.

We then go to Tony Schiavone who is sitting in a chair and is interviewing Brandi Rhodes and Shaquille O’Neal. Brandi complains a bit about Shaq’s intro. Shaq says he is a huge fan of Jade, but didn’t appreciate what she did to Brandi’s arm. Brandi says she didn’t deserve it, and that if she does it again, Brandi will go at her.

Tony asks Shaq if Brandi and Jade can settle things on Dynamite. Shaq interrupts and says that him going at Cody on Twitter was just him messing around. As Brandi leaves, Shaq says he can get some pointers by watching Jade. Brandi is mad, runs down Shaq and tosses a glass of water on him. She also gets our swear word since Jericho hasn’t used it yet.

We go to commercial.

When we get back, it’s Sing Along With Jericho as he and the Inner Circle come to the ring. Well, all of them but Santana. Jericho says it’s a serious night as it may be the last time you see the Inner Circle. He gets out the second swear word and says it’s not what he wanted when he brought in MJF and Wardlow, and the fighting has to stop. He says it’s time to decide.

He tells people to air their grievances, and MJF starts by saying he loves each and every one of them all like brothers. He thinks he might be the issue. He sees what people are saying on social media, that he wants to break up the group of take over. He chose to join the group because he wants to be a part of t6he greatest faction in wrestling and create a band of brothers. He loves Sammy DEARLY and Sammy stops him and they argue about who would throw in the towel.

Jericho says they all watch Dynamite and he saw what MJF was doing. MJF says the towel was for the sweat on his brow. Ortiz says MJF and Wardlow are beneficial for the group, but as people, not so much. Ortiz tells Sammy he’s the better man and he knows it, so shake MJF’s hand. MJF holds out his hand and Sammy agrees to do so. Sammy trusts Jericho but if one more thing happens, he’s out. Jericho says OK and tells him to shake MJF’s hand.

Jericho says everything is cool, and Hager asks why Wardlow is staring at him. Wardlow says Hager is staring at him. They start to argue, and Jericho tells them to stop staring at each other. Jericho says they will continue the Inner Circle and have a great future.

MJF says speaking of the future, he will beat Orange Cassidy in the main event tonight for his friend Chris Jericho. Jericho cuts him off and says he’s ruining it. They agree to continue the Inner Circle and Jericho yells For Life!

In the back, Alex Marvez is with FTR and Tully. He asks them about their match earlier tonight. Cash tries to take responsibility for the loss to the Bucks, and Tully says he wasn’t there. Dax says they are the best and their goal is the tag team championship.

When we come back, Eddie Kingston, the Bunny, The Blade and Butcher WITH HIS MONOCLE!! are coming to the ring. We go to picture in picture as they enter the ring. Next out are the Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix and Pentagon. When we come back, Lance Archer with Jake Roberts comes to the ring.

Eddie Kingston, Butcher and The Blade vs. The Lucha Brothers and Lance Archer

Lance runs and leaps into the ring taking out all of Kingston’s team. All three men start brawling all around the ring. Butcher puts Penta through a table.

The bell rings and Lance is working over Eddie in the corner. Penta is tended to by the officials and Butcher takes out Fenix with a cross body in the ring. Butcher knocks Archer off the apron and Blade tags in after all three of Eddie’s team hit him with a head butt. Eddie tags in and works over Rey.

Eddie gets Rey on the mat and chokes him for a four, breaking before five. Eddie tags in Blade, who starts working over Rey. He leaves Rey on the apron and takes the ref away as Bunny attacks Rey. Eddie is tagged back and Rey is able to escape and hit a cutter on Eddie. Eddie and Rey struggle to get up.

Eddie tags in Blade, but Rey tags in Archer, who cleans house. Archer hits a diving crossbody on Butcher and Blade as we go picture in picture. Archer walks the ropes, but Eddie is able to hit him from behind so that Blade attacks Archer’s knees. Eddie tags in and locks Archer in a front headlock. Archer works his way to his feet. But Eddie keeps trying to keep him down with blows. Archer struggles to get to his corner with Eddie holding his leg. Blade runs in and knocks Rey off the apron.

Butcher tags in and goes after Acher’s leg. Blade is tagged in and takes up where Butcher left off. Archer is able to catch Blade in a small package for a two as we come back from commercial. Blade tries to come off the ropes, but Jake grabs his foot, stopping him. Archer uses the distraction to hit Blade with a suplex. Archer is able to get the tag and it’s his turn to clean house.

Rey ends the sequence with a topi into Eddie on the outside of the ring. Rey goes to the top and misses his leap. Butcher and Blade hit the powerbomb neck breaker combo. Blade covers for the three count.

Your winners: Eddie Kingston, Butcher and Blade

Archer attacks Eddie’s group after the pin. He is able to take out Butcher and Blade and Eddie sneaks out during the attack. Butcher is able to save Blade from Lights Out and they take off for the back.

There is some chaos in the back, and Red Velvet is being attacked by Jade and Nyla Rose. Other people rush in to break it up and we go back to the ring where Abadon crawls toward the ring.

We get a video recap of the confrontation between Abadon and Shida.

In the ring is Tesha Price.

Abadon vs Tesha Price

Abadon hits a clothesline as the bell rings. Abadon drives her into the corner and rains down blows on Tesha. Tesha runs in and strikes Abadon, who no sells it and drives Tesha back to the corner for more blows.

Abadon takes down Tesha with a back leg trip. Abadon takes down Tesha with a Gravedigger (a modified Widow’s Peak) and covers for the three count.

Your winner: Abadon.

Abadon attacks Tesha after the bell and Hikaru Shida comes from the back with her Kendo stick. They face off and Shida nails Abadon with the stick. When Shida helps Tesha, Abadon pops up and stares at her.

It’s time for Dasha with Jericho in the back. She asks if the Inner Circle are all on the same page, and Jericho says they are. Jericho says to show it, they will be at ringside for MJF’s match with that SON OF A BITCH Orange Cassidy so that MJF keeps the Diamond Ring, and that’s a guarantee.

We go to commercial and when we come back, Kenny Omega and Don Callis are on their way to the ring via helicopter.

Alex Marvez tries to interview them on the way in and Kenny says he can watch it in the ring like everyone else. Kenny gets his overblown entrance. Tony is the ring to interview Kenny and Don Callis and he asks a bunch of quick questions and says he’s never been more disgusted in all his years of covering wrestling.

Don says he doesn’t know why Tony is upset, since he was invited in. Don says welcome to the wrestling biz. Don puts over that it was the biggest screw job since Montreal, and he tells Kenny to explain how they set this up over the year. Don says he has been helping Kenny for years. Don says that without the match at the Tokyo Dome, AEW would not be created, so THEY created AEW.

Kenny takes the mic to boos from the crowd. Kenny says he never asked for Tony to give his friends and family to give them a payday. He waited for a year while he planned to take over. Kenny says that all of the plaques, buttons and other merch means nothing next to the championship. Kenny says it was more than a seven star match, it was a performance, and everyone bought it. He didn’t care who bought into it, as long as Jon Moxley bought into it. And Mox fell for it.

Kenny says that last week and Tuesday were big surprises, but they can’t handle what’s coming. Don says other people make money, and Kenny makes History. Kenny finally gives the GoodBye and Good Night that he hasn’t done in AEW until now.

The announcers go over next week’s card, that on the 23rd will be a special show after the basketball game. Then on the 30 will be part one of New Year’s Smash, with part two on January 6th.

It is now time for our Main Event as MJF and Wardlow come to the ring and we go to commercial We come back to Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends on their way to the ring.

MJF vs Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF attacks Cassidy with stomps in the corner. He hits Cassidy with a suplex and covers him for a one count. MJF hits another suplex and covers for another one count. Cassidy throws his shirt and MJF and MJF uses it to choke him for a four count. MJF goes for a suplex and Cassidy hits the Stundog millionaire. They fight on the apron, and Cassidy misses the Orange Punch and hits the ring post instead.

MJF goes outside the ring, stuffs Cassidy’s hands in his pockets and power bombs him on the apron. The Inner Circle and the Best Friends threaten each other as MJF shoves Cassidy’s fingers into the ring rope tightener. MJF rolls Cassidy into the ring and keeps working on Cassidy’s hand. MJF leaps at Cassidy in the corner and Cassidy dodges him. MJF is able to come out of the corner and hits a flap jack on Cassidy and stomps as he walks by.

MJF covers Cassidy for a two count. Cassidy is tossed out of the ring into the Inner Circle who starts stomping on him as the ref is distracted. We go to picture in picture as Cassidy is rolled into the ring for a two count. MJF keeps working over Cassidy on the small screen as the Best Friends leave the ringside area. The Best Friends come back with Top Flight, the Varsity Blondes and Brandon Cutler to ringside.

MJF starts biting on Cassidy’s hand and breaks at four. MJF covers Cassidy for a two count. MJF keeps working over Cassidy as we come back from commercials. Cassidy gets up, and is HOT. He walks up to MJF and then hits with a shotgun drop kick. He then hits a topi onto MJF outside the ring and tosses MJF into the ring for a DDT. Cassidy goes to the top and hits a diving DDT and covers MJF for a two count.

Cassidy missed an Orange Punch on MJF and MJF attacked that right hand again. MJF is quickly rolled up by Cassidy for a two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch again, misses and MJF hits him with a shoulder breaker. MJF hits a Tiger Driver and covers for a two count. MJF puts Cassidy in the ropes and tries a heat seeker, but Cassidy tosses him out of the ring. Cassidy hits a springboard Senton onto the Inner Circle. Cassidy escapes the Inner Circle and gets to the other side of the ring where MJF hits a Heat Seeker and covers with feet on the ropes for a two count.

The Best Friends are fighting with the ref and Jericho tosses in the bat to MJF. MJF hits the bat on the mat, tosses it to Cassidy and lays down on the mat. Cassidy doesn’t grab the mat and lets it drop to the mat. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets and MJF gets mad. MJF grabs the bat and Cassidy falls to the mat as the ref turns and sees MJF with the bat.

The ref questions him and MJF says he didn’t do it. Cassidy gets up and hits the beach break for a two count. MJF tries to go for the Salt of the Earth and then starts pounding on Cassidy’s hand. Cassidy escapes and hits the Orange Punch for a two count. Cassidy hits a second orange punch and Wardlow puts MJF’s foot on the ropes at two. Outside the ring, it all goes crazy. The ref is distracted by the fight on the outside Miro runs into the ring and wipes out Cassidy as Kip Sabian laughs on the outside.

MJF pins Cassidy for the three count.

Your winner and for the second time,. The winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, MJF.

The Best Friends attack Miro and Sabian, and as security comes out to break it up, Miro takes them all out and the heels stand tall as we are out of time!

Credit: PWInsider.com