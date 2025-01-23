All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight on TBS with this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite, live from Knoxville, TN.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Cope vs. PAC, Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter, Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox, Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega meet face-to-face, as well as Private Party (c) vs. Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JANUARY 22, 2025

