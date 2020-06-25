AEW Dynamite Results – June 24, 2020

AEW is back in your life, as All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, tonight’s show has been hit by some last-minute changes — which will be addressed during the AEW on TNT broadcast.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/24/2020)

The final Dynamite before the two-week Fyter Fest extravaganza kicks off with the regular signature open, followed by the camera panning the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where Jim Ross welcomes us to a live edition of AEW Dynamite.

LumberJack Match

Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

We then go straight into the ring entrance of Wardlow, accompanied by MJF, for the opening bout on this week’s AEW Dynamite — the LumberJack Match between the two big boys, Wardlow and Luchasaurus from Jurassic Express.

Now out, accompanied by Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt, is the big boy of the Jurassic Express trio — Luchasaurus. The two men are left alone in the ring and the bell sounds. The LumberJacks are already standing around the ring, which are various AEW wrestlers.

The two big boys slug it out in the center of the ring, with Wardlow flattening Luchasarus with a big clothesline early on. Luchasaurus rolls out of the ring right into the LumberJacks, but Wardlow comes out as well. They end up left alone and re-enter the ring on their own where the action continues.

Wardlow now showing off tremendous agility by avoiding a big move by Luchasaurus. He then nails Luchasaurus with a spear in the corner of the ring before throwing him out to the floor. The LumberJacks swarm on Luchasaurus, however he fires up and destroys them all before getting on the ring apron and duking it out with Wardlow.

Wardlow ends up bringing Luchasaurus in the ring from the ring apron the hard way. He then dumps him down on a big follow-up. The fans chant for Luchasaurus in an attempt to revive the Jurassic Express member — and it does, until Wardlow rag-dolls him down again. MJF shouting orders from ringside as Wardlow tees off on a grounded Luchasaurus.

Wardlow tries to tear off the mask of Luchasaurus, however he avoids it and takes over on offense. He lands a big moonsault press for a near fall after clubbing Wardlow with punishing offense. Luchasaurus goes to work on Wardlow in the corner, blasting him with a massive headbutt. Luchasaurus asks the LumberJacks to clear away as he heads to the top rope and looks to bring Wardlow up with him. Wardlow ends up turning the table and executing a massive super-plex off the top-rope for a near fall.

After recovering, Luchasaurus and Wardlow exchange strikes in the middle of the ring until Wardlow hits a surprisingly agile offensive spot for a big guy. Luchasarus does the same moments later, showing he’s more than just a big guy himself as well. Luchasaurus knocks Wardlow out of the ring and to the entrance ramp. Wardlow is hoisted up on Luchasaurus’ shoulders but he reverses and blasts Luchasaurus with a big move on the entrance ramp. Now the LumberJacks are starting to brawl amongst each other, with Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt trying to watch each other’s backs as they are ganged up on by heels.

Meanwhile, Luchasaurus and Wardlow are continuing their battle up the entrance ramp as the cameras follow them. Now Brandon Cutler, one of the LumberJacks, tries to bring Wardlow back in the ring but he throws him off the ramp and he crashes onto a pile of wrestlers. A couple of other LumberJacks are used in similar fashion. Luchasaurus hits a roundhouse kick that knocks Wardlow off the entrance ramp and onto the pile of wrestlers. He follows up with an insane shooting star press off the entrance ramp onto the same pile of wrestlers. We see immediate replays of that spot, which had the crowd going nuts. The action is now back in the ring with Luchasaurus hitting a chokeslam on Wardlow, but MJF distracting the referee. Jungle Boy takes MJF out, but while the ref is distracted, Wardlow hits a low-blow and a big F-10 for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Wardlow

After The Match: All Hell Breaks Loose

After the match all hell breaks loose in the ring with the LumberJacks battling amongst each other until finally Tony Schiavone passes along word from Tony Khan that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will battle Wardlow and MJF at Fyter Fest.

Taz Breaks Down Brian Cage’s Offense

Now the announcers kick it to a pre-taped Taz analyst segment, with The Human Suplex Machine showing clips of Brian Cage’s punishing offense and breaking it down from a technical point of view.

He concludes by telling Jon Moxley that he is in very big trouble when he defends his AEW Championship against Cage at Fyter Fest.

Tony Schiavone Gives Dr. Britt Baker Update

Now encased in a plexiglass shield in her Rolls Royce wheel-chair, which is guarded by security, Dr. Britt Baker is shown while Tony Schiavone reads a note from her on commentary.

He says he’s on a friendship time-out after letting her get kidnapped last week and that she demands an explanation for Luchasaurus’ green tongue. We then head to a commercial break.

Hikaru Shida vs. Red Velvet

The AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida makes her way down to the ring when we return from commercial. She will be in action against Red Velvet, who is already in the ring waiting for her, as J.R. informs us.

As she makes her way to the ring, Shida ends up in a physical pull-apart with Penelope Ford, who started some trash with her that she couldn’t ignore. Finally, the ref restores order and Shida is in the ring.

The bell sounds and Shida charges at Velvet and blasts her with the running knee then her finisher and covers her for the 1-2-3.\

Winner: Hikaru Shida

After The Match: Shida vs. Ford Round 2

Literally as soon as the referee’s hand hit the mat the third time, Shida sprinted out of the ring and leaped right onto Ford with a vengeance, hopping over the guard rail in the process. They get into another big skirmish and Shida ends up decking Kip Sabian as they are briefly separated. Now they’re back at it. They separate again and Sabian tells Ford to catch her later, noting “she’s crazy!”

Cody vs. Jake Hager Press Conference Highlights

Highlights are shown of the Jake Hager vs. Cody press conference for their upcoming TNT Championship match at Fyter Fest.

The first question is from Sports Illustrated to Arn Anderson, who asks if he is surprised that Jake Hager is not here as he is advertised to be. Arn said surprised isn’t the right word, before going into promo mode.

Brandi Rhodes is moderating the press conference at the podium while Cody is seated next to Arn Anderson on one side of the podium. Matt from PWI has the next question, who asks Cody how he feels to be TNT Champion.

Cody goes on to talk about it feeling like hope. He cuts a promo about what hope truly means. He goes into promo mode on that for a few now as the camera gets some nice close-ups and reaction shots from those around the TNT title-holder.

As The American Nightmare continues to talk, finally, Hager comes in and Cody jokes that they can finally begin. Hager wants to get right down to it and do the face-off and they do, however Hager’s wife spits in Cody’s face and they quickly are separated as we head to a commercial break.

Colt Cabana & Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

From there, Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana and Mr. Brodie Lee make their way to the ring in separate entrances as they team up for tag-team action in our next match of the evening here on AEW Dynamite.

They are going up against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela, who were just featured in a cinematic-style shot vignette coming out of the break. They are already in the ring. The bell sounds and Sonny Kiss flies all over the place with flashy offense on Brodie Lee until The Exalted One of The Dark Order uses his size and strength to take over.

Once he gets Janela grounded he tags in Cabana. Cabana tags in and he and Janela go at it now, with the Bad Boy gaining the upper hand and tagging in Kiss. They hit double-team offense on Cabana. Brodie Lee comes in to Cabana’s aid and takes out both Sonny and Janela.

A cheap shot from the outside by Silver and Reynolds helps Cabana regain control of the offense in the ring. Cabana is in the offensive lead now as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break and we see Cabana is still in control in the ring, taking it to Kiss. Kiss fires back up now and tags in Janela. Janela comes in off the top rope with his sunglasses on. He hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall and then knocks Brodie Lee off the ring apron.

Now Janela goes back to the top rope, hitting a crazy back-flip to Cabana on the floor. Kiss follows up with another crazy dive to the floor before rolling Cabana back in. The Jersey Boys are in the offensive driver’s seat now as replays are shown of the aforementioned high spots while they continue their dominance in the ring.

Janela hits a flying head butt off the top and Kiss follows up with a 450 splash off the top. Brodie Lee comes in to break up the pin attempt. He sends Janela over the top and to the floor. Kiss goes for a dive but stops himself and hits a double boot to the face of Brodie on the floor. Now Janela and Kiss look for the Doomsday Device but Cabana avoids it and gets two on a quick roll-up attempt.

After a series of high spots from the ring to the floor from everyone involved in the match, Brodie Lee hits his finisher on Janela and allows Cabana to score the pin. He then stops and smiles at Cabana, who is seemingly starting to trust The Exalted One of The Dark Order more and more. The two celebrate together after the match.

Winners: Colt Cabana & Mr. Brodie Lee

After The Match: The Murderhawk Monster Strikes!

After the match, The Murderhawk Monster strikes as Lance Archer attacks Sonny Kiss and walks through a chair shot from Joey Janela to take him out as well. Finally, Jake “The Snake” Roberts calms him down.

Special Look At Shawn Spears

Now a special look at The Chairman of AEW is shown as we are treated to a vignette focusing on Shawn Spears. Highlights are shown of him using a loaded up left glove to take out Pineapple Pete with an assist from Tully Blanchard in recent AEW action. After this segment, we head back to a commercial break.

SCU vs. FTR

The two three-letter teams of the three-letter promotion are up next, as SCU meets FTR here in the AEW ring!

SoCal Uncensored — Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian — make their way down to the ring with the big fire pyro treatment. The announcers talk about Daniels and Kazarian being refocused with their friend Scorpio Sky focused on singles competition.

Now making their way down to the ring literally driving, are Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — FTR. The two exit their fancy automobile and head to the squared circle as this highly anticipated tag-team showdown is up next here on Dynamite.

The bell sounds and here we go. Kazarian and Cash kick things off for their respective teams. Cash jumps off to an early lead and tags in Dax. Dax picks up where Cash left off as the announcers talk about the original opponents for FTR — The Natural Nightmares — being pulled from the bout due to QT Marshall being exposed to somebody that was exposed to COVID-19.

Jim Ross follows up with support about AEW taking care of their wrestlers better than anyone else as the action continues in the ring in what is already turning out to be an excellent four-man contest here on AEW Dynamite at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

Cash and Daniels are the legal two men in the ring and Daniels lands some vicious elbows and headbutts. Some good teamwork from FTR allows them to jump back into the lead, until all four men break out into an absolute Donnybrook. They were about to send things to a commercial but they held off until all four men double clothesline each other out of the ring and out to the floor.

As the crowd inside Daily’s Place breaks out into an “AEW! AEW!” chant, J.R. takes us to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Dax hit a nice slingshot suplex and then he throws up four fingers as an homage to Tully Blanchard and the old Four Horsemen. He goes for the pin, but only gets two.

After being distracted, the referee misses an inside cradle attempt from SCU. FTR uses double-team advantage to turn the cradle into a pin in their favor and the ref turns back around, but only makes it to the count of two. Very old school-style wrestling in this one, including complaints of closed-hand punches and holding onto the tag-rope on the ring apron being emphasized and utilized in the contest.

Cash and Kazarian duke it out and exchange blows in the center of the ring until both men are decked and crawling to their corner. Kazarian recovers and goes for a suplex but Cash reverses. He falls into a back-stabber from Kazarian and then an Unprettier for a close near fall.

The ring announcer informs us of the time limit approaching as the action continues. SCU gets a near fall and then we break into a bunch of close pin attempts from both teams. Finally things culminate with FTR hitting their double-team finisher for the 1-2-3.

Winners: FTR

After The Match: Lucha Bros Return, Fyter Fest Announcement

Dax gets on the mic after the match and talks about good guys and bad guys and how they are the absolute baddest. He tells Jim Ross they might not have the athletic background he prefers, but they’re the baddest team on the roster. They go on to address some teams before telling The Young Bucks that they have graduated from the kiddie table and they’re eating with the big boys now, and they’re bitten off more than they can chew. They claim to be the absolute best tag-team on this planet.

As they wrap up their promo, they hear their automobile engine fire up only to see The Butcher and The Blade in the car. The Blade says they’ve been looking for a new ride. FTR gets ready to go out after them, but Blade says he’ll have Butcher ruin the car if they do. So they stop.

He says they know they want their dream match showdown against The Young Bucks, but first, he challenges them to an eight-man tag-team match at Fyter Fest pitting FTR and The Young Bucks against The Butcher, The Blade and “two men who have no fear” — Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

With that said, we see The Lucha Bros standing behind FTR. They attack Dax and Cash and leave them laying. Eventually The Young Bucks come out and run them off before tending to FTR. The Lucha Bros join The Butcher and The Blade and drive off.

The Origin Story Of The Best Friends & Kenny Omega/Hangman Page

Best Friends and the AEW World Tag-Team Champions of Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page are featured in a vignette promoting their upcoming title match at Fyter Fest. The package features everyone — including all four guys and several of the announcers and other key figures and personalities in AEW. The origins of The Best Friends and the duo of Omega and Page are explained.

Brian Cage vs. Joe Cruise

After a video package hyping Brian Cage vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Fyter Fest, we then head back live where Brian Cage makes his way out accompanied by Taz. The Human Suplex Machine then stops by the announce desk on the way down.

Cage enters the ring where his opponent is already waiting. He immediately goes to work on him before the bell even sounds. The match is started like that and seconds later, Cage takes out the man, who we are told is named Joe Cruise, and finishes him with his Drill Claw.

Winner: Brian Cage

After The Match: Taz Addresses Jon Moxley

After the match, Taz leaves the announce table and addresses Jon Moxley as he talks directly to the hard camera. He says Moxley didn’t come to work and stayed at home with a b.s.excuse after Cage put him through an automobile. He promises that at Fyter Fest, Brian Cage is going to beat him and take his AEW World Championship. He tells Moxley to ask himself this question — Can you stop the path of Cage?

Mr. Brodie Lee & Colt Cabana Challenge SCU To Six-Man Bout

Mr. Brodie Lee informs SCU that they are in his sight in a backstage segment with Colt Cabana, as the duo along with Stu Greyson challenge the SoCal Uncensored trio in a six-man tag-team contest at Fyter Fest.

Fyter Fest Updates

The new six-man tag-team announcement in the last segment leads to Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross and The Excalibur announcing several new Fyter Fest updates and matches. Check the newsboard for the full update.

Dr. Britt Baker Covered In Trash By Big Swole

Tony Schiavone reads another note from Dr. Britt Baker, who promises big revenge on Big Swole. Afterwards, Big Swole confronts Baker, who is behind her Pope-Mobile. She is confident because of this, however as she talks trash without paying attention, Swole climbs up behind her and dumps a big trash can full of garbage all over her by pouring it through the top of her open Pope-Mobile.

Santana vs. “BROKEN” Matt Hardy

Santana, accompanied by his tag-team partner Ortiz, makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening, which features The Inner Circle member going one-on-one against Matt Hardy.

“BROKEN” Matt Hardy, Demascus, if you will, comes out accompanied by Neo-1, nature’s electronic organism, as The Excalibur informs us on commentary while “BROKEN” Matt makes his way down to the ring by popular demand after a poll was held on Twitter to determine which version of Hardy would be competing in this scheduled contest tonight.

The bell sounds and these two lock up, with Santana backing Matt into a corner. Ortiz yells that Matt is scared from the floor outside the ring. Santana blasts Matt with a cheap shot after a break in the corner. He blasts him with a chop while Schiavone complains on commentary that Baker is throwing trash at them while they are trying to call this match.

The action continues as Ortiz trips Matt’s leg up in the ring ropes from the floor, which sets up a beautiful dropkick to the knee from Santana in the ring. We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break after that spot.

We return from the break and J.R. informs us that Ortiz got involved many more times during the commercials, turning this into an unintended handicap match. We see Santana continunig to deliver punishment on Hardy in the ring. Hardy with a hope spot, but Santana cuts his attempt short and takes back over control of the contest. The announcers hype the Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy face-to-face confrontation still to come as Hardy again starts to show signs of life as a “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” chant breaks out and Santana struggles more and more to maintain his offensive lead.

Hardy firing back with punches now in the corner, however Santana decks him with a good shot. They head to the top-rope with Hardy looking for a super-plex but getting knocked off. Santana misses a frog-splash follow-up and now both guys are down.

These two blast each other with back-and-forth punch exchanges, this time with the “BROKEN” one getting the better of the two, as Matt starts to take off on offense and take over control of this bout. He bashes Santana’s head into the turnbuckles while chanting “DELETE!” He then yells “WAKE-UP!” before blasting Santana with a clothesline in the corner and a Side Effect follow-up for only a one-count on a pin attempt. He hits another and this time gets a two count on the pin attempt. He hits a third one and this time gets two-and-a-half on the pin attempt that followed.

Santana goes to the top but Matt catches him coming down. He looks to follow-up with a Twist of Fate, but doesn’t get it. He does level Santana and when he goes for the pin, Ortiz gets involved and distracts the ref. Hardy turns around into a big seated powerbomb from Santana. He gets a two count, Hardy reverses the pin and he gets a three.

Winner: “BROKEN” Matt Hardy

After The Match: Private Party Comes To Matt’s Aid

After the match, Santana and Ortiz attack Hardy from behind. Ortiz whips him until Santana recovers and then the two hit their Street-Sweeper double-team finisher, which brings out Private Party to run them off. Afterwards, we head back to another commercial break.

Orange Cassidy & Chris Jericho Fyter Fest Face-Off

We’re back from the break and we hear the theme song of The Best Friends, as “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy makes his way down to the ring for his Fyter Fest face-off against “Le Champion” of The Inner Circle — Chris Jericho.

We see highlights from last week’s show of Orange Cassidy out-smarting Jericho by disguising himself as a camera man all night long to get his revenge at the end of the show. From there, we return live in Daily’s Place where the familiar theme of Chris Jericho hits as “Le Champion,” much like Orange Cassidy, comes down to the ring by himself.

Jericho enters the ring as Orange remains slumped in the corner with his sunglasses on and usual jean jacket and jeans. Jericho begins by asking why the chicken crossed the road? To get to the other side. He talks about it being a joke everyone knows but after a while it’s a little stupid and people realize how annoying and dumb it really is. He says that’s what Orange is — he’s the wrestling version of the chicken-crossed-the-road joke.

He tells Orange that he pissed him off. He says when he first heard his name, he thought it was stupid. He said when he first saw him wrestle he thought he was an embarassment to the business. He talks questioning why AEW signed Orange and management telling him that people love him. He says he eventually “got it,” saying Orange has some unique stuff. He says like the late Brian Pillman told him, if you wanna make it in this business you have to be different. Jericho applauds Orange for being different.

He goes on to say he’s lazy, a slacker, etc., claiming it’s just like all these people who watch AEW, the wrestling fans. He says we all understand what he’s saying. He talks about Orange not making a smart decision by getting in Jericho’s face. He says if Orange tries any of that shin-kicking bullsh*t, he’ll beat his ass in 30 seconds. He tells him to reach in his jean pockets and pull out a man-sized miracle before promising at Fyter Fest the Orange Cassidy hype fest is over because at Fyter Fest he’s gonna make sure Orange runs out of juice.

As Jericho laughs and gives himself credit for actually telling a GOOD joke, he watches as Orange yanks the mic out of his hands. Before Orange says anything he stops, sets the mic down and does exactly what Jericho warned him not to do, which is his shin-kick spots. Jericho stands in shock as Orange does it. When Orange is done, he puts his hands in his pockets. Jericho smiles. He then takes Orange’s Ray Ban glasses and crunches them in his hands. This pissed off the Freshly Squeezed one, who spears Jericho and the bru-haha begins! They brawl out to the floor with Orange losing his mind on “Le Champion.”

Ya don’t mess with a road-crossing-chicken’s Ray Bans. Ya just plain don’t do it, folks.

Wait, maybe you do.

Jericho is doing his best impression of his pops just days after Father’s Day, as he pulls Orange’s gear over his hand and hockey blasts him in the grill with some stiff shots. The two continue to brawl all the way up the stands in the Daily’s Place amphitheater. Jericho blasts Orange with a foreign object. Orange keeps fighting back. Jericho rams Orange into the barricade half-way up the stands.

He grabs the swinging camera equiptment / production gear and swings it with a vengeance into Orange’s face. He slams Orange’s head off a crate and then jumps on top of it. He brings Orange up with him. Orange escapes and blasts Jericho and rams his head into the barricade.

We see Orange is profusely bleeding out of his right ear, which Schiavone mentions on commentary. Orange runs half way up the stands and sprints down, leaping with a super-man shot that drills Jericho and sends him flying backwards, crashing through a table onto concrete.

Orange grabs what’s left of his sunglases and puts them on as he touches the blood spewing out of his ear. We see Jericho flattened in what’s left of the table he just turned into a pile of toothpicks, as he too is covered in blood. The announcers plug their showdown at Fyter Fest as this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast goes off the air.

