It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

On tap for tonight’s post-All Out 2024 show is “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush for the TNT Championship, Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara, Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator, the Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet for an AEW Tag-Team Championship shot against The Young Bucks, plus a live appearance by Jon Moxley following his violent assault of AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, September 11, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 11, 2024

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Dynamite results from Lexington, KY.