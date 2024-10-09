AEW Dynamite returns tonight at 9/8c on TBS from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. with a special “Title Tuesday” episode.

Scheduled for tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. PAC & Claudio Castagnoli, Willow Nightingale vs. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Nyla Rose in an AEW Women’s Title Eliminator, HOOK calls out Taz’s attackers, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura with the TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championships on-the-line, Brody King and Darby Allin to meet face-to-face ahead of AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, Hologram vs. Komander, as well as an appearance by “Switchblade” Jay White.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results from Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

AEW DYNAMITE: TITLE TUESDAY RESULTS – OCTOBER 8, 2024

Jon Moxley Is Ready To Take Out Bryan Danielson On Saturday

This week’s show kicks off with a cold open featuring Jon Moxley talking into the camera, much like last week, about how he has no choice but to be the one to take out Bryan Danielson. He says “The American Dragon” is blood no one wants on their hands, and even though Danielson has been on a kamikaze mission for a while now, no one in AEW has the stomach to do what needs to be done.

Except Mox. He says this is reality and you don’t get to pick the day you go out. He says he only hopes one day Bryan understands. It’s gotta be this way. It’s got to. He doesn’t have time to worry about that right now. The stakes are too high.

Bryan Danielson Responds To Claudio Castagnoli

We then shoot to the digital exclusive promo AEW released before tonight’s show on social media, with Bryan Danielson reacting to Claudio Castagnoli saying in a big media interview that tonight is going to be Danielson’s final match ever on Dynamite.

This is because he promised to retire when he loses the title, and that is happening this Saturday at Wrestle Dream. Danielson says it won’t be his last Dynamite and vows to kick Castagnoli’s ass in their tag-team match tonight in Spokane, WA.

Darby Allin, Brody King Go Face-To-Face Before Wrestle Dream

We shoot inside the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. for the first time and Darby Allin’s theme hits. He power walks down to the ring and yes, he is still wearing his fluffy-ass(ed), pink-ass jacket. He tells Brody King to get his ass down here for their scheduled face-to-face segment.

The House of Black member joins him in the ring. Darby recalls staying in crackhead motels before their AEW days. He says King was nervous because he had a kid on the way. He talks about King being in ROH at the time, before Tony Khan owned it. He says he got signed by AEW and when King lost his job and Khan bought ROH, it was Darby who had Khan hire King in AEW.

Darby says King bought a house because of his job in AEW, and it supports his two kids. The problem is, he wants what Darby’s got, and Darby is the face of AEW. King cuts him off and tells him he’s got everything he wants. The difference is, he doesn’t take it for granted. He says we all know Darby has a death wish. He asks what happens when he dies climbing Mount Everest.

He says AEW will be left without a face. He says he needs someone to save him from himself. Didn’t they just do this with Mox’s kamikaze mission promo? Darby drops down in the corner and dares King to do it then. He says put me out of my misery. “OOf! Oof! OOf! Oof!” King finally decks Darby, but when he goes to choke him and hang him over the ropes, Darby pulls a big rock out and cracks King in the mouth with it. Security hits the ring as King’s mouth is pouring blood.

Jake Roberts, Don Callis Trade Talent

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Don Callis. Callis announces the first-ever manager to manager talent exchange in AEW. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer is now with The Don Callis Family. They leave together. Paquette asks Jake who he got out of the trade. He asks if she likes surprises. She does. He does too. We’ll find out soon enough. We head to a commercial break.

Hologram vs. Komander

When we return, Renee Paquette is in the parking lot with Daniel Garcia. She asks him about where he’s been and the rumors about what is going on. He says he owes it to the people to tell them directly himself.

Back inside the arena, Jeff Jarrett is shown on commentary alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur, filling in for Taz, as we get ready for our first match of the evening. Hologram makes his way out to the ring, followed by Komander, and then the bell sounds for this first-time-ever matchup of masked stars.

After some brief back-and-forth action, we see Hologram start to pull ahead on offense at ringside. As the action resumes inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this showdown of masked high-flyers continues.

When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action culminating with Hologram’s airplane spin finisher to pick up the victory and improve his undefeated win-streak in AEW to 18-0. After the match, Jake “The Snake” Roberts comes out to the top of the stage. He watches as RUSH, Dralistico and The Beast Mortos attacking Komander and Hologram from behind.

Winner: Hologram

Daniel Garcia Addresses His Status

We see Mark Briscoe backstage for an interview. He’s not his usual jovial self this week. He’s dead serious. He tells Chris Jericho he didn’t have to take it there mentioning his late brother the way he did last week. He says he’s going to hurt him on Saturday.

Back inside the Spokane Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Daniel Garcia’s theme music and out he comes to the ring. He asks the fans how they’re doing tonight. He says he has missed the fans and AEW while sitting at home the past few weeks. He says he has decided to remain where the best wrestlers in the world — wrestle. He tells anyone with gold that he’s coming for them.

AEW Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Four-Way

Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose

We head to a commercial break after Swerve Strickland is announced for a return at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, an announcement that MVP and Shelton Benjamin are shown watching on a monitor backstage.

When we return, we see Mercedes Mone and Kamille backstage with Renee Paquette. Mone mentions dethroning a “Queen” before, referring to Charlotte Flair in WWE, while talking about her upcoming match.

Daniel Garcia is shown shaking hands with a bunch of talent backstage when Katsuyori Shibata tells him via his phone app that he’ll be holding gold after this weekend when he wins the TNT Championsip. Back inside the arena, “The Glamour” Mariah May settles in on special guest commentary for our next match of the evening.

Willow Nightingale, Saraya, Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose make their way down to the ring for four-way title eliminator action, with the winner challenging May at AEW Wrestle Dream for the women’s title. The commentators mention how it was supposed to be Nightingale vs. Britt Baker until Baker was forced to miss the show due to illness.

The bell sounds and we see some back-and-forth action as May drones on while chatting with Schiavone, Jarrett and Excalibur on commentary. Rose hits a big high spot to take out all three women on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Penelope Ford ends up running down and interfering, chasing Hayter off to the back. This leaves Saraya and Nightingale to duke it out. Nightingale slams Saraya through a table in the corner and gets the win to earn a shot at May’s title at Saturday’s PPV.

Winner and NEW AEW Women’s Title No. 1 Contender: Willow Nightingale

Jay White vs. Cody Chhun

Backstage, Rocky Romero runs into Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. They talk to him about being low on the totem pole in AEW and deserving more than being the lackey for The Conglomeration.

“Switchblade” Jay White’s theme hits and he makes his way down to the ring for our next match of the evening. Already in the squared circle is his opponent, Cody Chhun.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Jarrett sings the praises of the Bang Bang Gang member as Juice Robinson is shown at ringside watching on. White hits his Bladerunner finisher for the quick and easy victory.

After the match, White talks about how Hangman Page is coming for him. He vows to beat him and move on to the gold. White issues a challenge to Hangman for a match at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this weekend.

Winner: Jay White

TNT & NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Backstage, HOOK brings up looking for his father’s attackers. He bumps into Kip Sabian and threatens him, but Sabian pleads innocence. He then runs into Christian Cage and his group. Cage mentions losing his Killswitch to a health issue and says he can relate.

We head to another commercial break. When we return, Nightingale attacks Mariah May during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. She then gets on the mic and vows to beat May on Saturday and become new AEW Women’s World Champion.

Inside the arena, Mercedes Mone’s “CEO!” theme hits and she does her little dance as she comes out accompanied by Kamille for her scheduled double title defense, We see some back-and-forth action after Sakura’s entrance and the bell, and then Mone hits a Meteora onto Sakura on the floor as we head into a mid-match break.

As the show returns from the mid-match break, we see Mone fall into defensive move, as Sakura goes on an offensive tear. “The Brickhouse” Kamille ends up getting involved, leading to Mone getting her Mone-Maker submission on for the win. After the match, Kris Statlander runs down to make the save for Sakura as Mone and Kamille were both attacking her.

Winner and STILL TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion: Mercedes Mone

Will Ospreay Demands Answers From Don Callis

Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he mentions the three-way between Will Ospreay, Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024. Ospreay is introduced and talks about how Don Callis had to put Takeshita up to what he did last week.

Callis comes out and tries talking about the good old days with Ospreay, who cuts him off and demands to know if he sent Takeshita out to attack him. Callis keeps trying to dodge the question but as Ospreay keeps insisting, Callis breaks and yells “YES! I sent him!”