AEW Expected To Fall Under New Sports Leadership Following Paramount-WBD Merger

AEW is expected to come under new sports leadership following the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.
According to Variety, David Berson is set to oversee Skydance Sports, with AEW expected to become part of the company’s sports portfolio. AEW has previously operated under the TNT Sports umbrella through Warner Bros. Discovery.
The transition will also see TNT Sports Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser depart the company once the Paramount-WBD merger is completed.
Silberwasser addressed his upcoming departure in a memo to employees, expressing his support for the incoming leadership and the future direction of the sports division.
“I have tremendous respect for our leadership and for the leaders of CBS Sports, who are great colleagues and friends,” Silberwasser said. “I fully support the decision and will do everything I can to be of assistance during the transition.”
Silberwasser also expressed confidence in the team that will remain with the organization following the leadership change.
“I believe in the strategy ahead and, above all, in the people who will carry this work forward,” he continued. “The success of this organization has always been about the talent, commitment and character of its people, and I know those qualities will continue to define it in the years ahead.”
The restructuring is particularly notable for AEW due to its longstanding television relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and TNT Sports.
While the leadership structure overseeing AEW is expected to change, there has been no indication in the report of an immediate change to AEW’s existing programming arrangements.
The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger is scheduled to officially close on Tuesday, October 6.
What once was the peak, is now just the beginning.
Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren’t rewriting history — we’re equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling.
We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight.
We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance.
I couldn’t be more excited about what we’re going to build together.
— David Ellison (@davidellison) October 2, 2026