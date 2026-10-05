AEW Expected To Fall Under New Sports Leadership Following Paramount-WBD Merger

AEW is expected to come under new sports leadership following the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

According to Variety, David Berson is set to oversee Skydance Sports, with AEW expected to become part of the company’s sports portfolio. AEW has previously operated under the TNT Sports umbrella through Warner Bros. Discovery.

The transition will also see TNT Sports Chairman and CEO Luis Silberwasser depart the company once the Paramount-WBD merger is completed.

Silberwasser addressed his upcoming departure in a memo to employees, expressing his support for the incoming leadership and the future direction of the sports division.

“I have tremendous respect for our leadership and for the leaders of CBS Sports, who are great colleagues and friends,” Silberwasser said. “I fully support the decision and will do everything I can to be of assistance during the transition.”

Silberwasser also expressed confidence in the team that will remain with the organization following the leadership change.

“I believe in the strategy ahead and, above all, in the people who will carry this work forward,” he continued. “The success of this organization has always been about the talent, commitment and character of its people, and I know those qualities will continue to define it in the years ahead.”

The restructuring is particularly notable for AEW due to its longstanding television relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and TNT Sports.

While the leadership structure overseeing AEW is expected to change, there has been no indication in the report of an immediate change to AEW’s existing programming arrangements.

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger is scheduled to officially close on Tuesday, October 6.