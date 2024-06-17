AEW Files To Trademark A New Interesting Term

AEW filed to trademark the term “Fairway To Hell” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last June 14th for merchandising purposes and events, particularly golf events.

There is no word yet on when and where the term “Fairway To Hell” will be used, but it could be used as the name of a future television special, PPV event or television program.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Undergarments; Clothing jackets; T-shirts; Tank tops”, as well as “G & S: Organizing, arranging, and conducting golf events; Organizing, conducting and operating golf tournaments.”