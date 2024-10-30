AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results – October 30, 2024

All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c this evening on TBS, live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s show is Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin, The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag-Team Championships, Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews, Kris Statlander vs. Kamille, Hangman Page will speak, Orange Cassidy will appear and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Fright Night Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 30, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – OCTOBER 30, 2024

A special pay-per-view cold open style intro, complete with a deep voiced narrator, kicks things off. We then shoot backstage to footage of Jon Moxley and his white t-shirt crew running through the halls while footage is shown of the recent carnage they have caused.

Orange Cassidy Kicks Off This Week’s Show

As it is 20 seconds or so into it, we hear a loud voice yelling, “No! No…turn it off!” The camera shot changes to our first live look inside the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH., where Orange Cassidy walks down to the ring with a microphone in-hand.

Cassidy says this is not what he does. He says he’s not the type to come out and talk for ten minutes about how he is a leader. The arena is so scary quiet, with total focus on the usually reserved and quiet Cassidy, it’s scary. Fright Night, baby!

He talks about how dangerous Jon Moxley is and watching his best friend Chuck Taylor get his neck crushed with a steel chair. He says if Moxley destroys AEW, he doesn’t care. He doesn’t need AEW. He’s never needed AEW. Cassidy says he needs AEW. Without it, there’s no me. There’s no us. There’s none of this.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one vows to make sure no one else gets hurt like that again. How? Like this. He challenges Mox to a match for the AEW World Championship. He says he’ll take it out of his bag and put it in his back pack.

He says he’s not hard to find and will be waiting for his answer. “Because I’m Orange Cassidy, [puts sunglasses back on], and I’m the next AEW World Champion …and I still don’t need a catchphrase.” The ball is still sailing folks. Homerun.

Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

Backstage, Kamille, with Mercedes Mone, is interviewed ahead of her match later tonight against Kris Statlander. Back inside the arena, for the first time in a year, Adam Cole (…BAY-BAY) makes his way to the ring for a wrestling match. Cole kicks things off in the ring with this week’s opening contest.

He settles in the ring after his usual fan-friendly ring entrance routine, and then the lights go out. The theme for Buddy Matthews hits and out comes The House of Black member. The bell sounds and the two move to the middle of the ring and jaw at each other before engaging. They back up and lock up and get after it.

After some initial back-and-forth action, Matthews gets off to a good start. Cole ends up on the floor at ringside shaking his leg/ankle out, seemingly dealing with the affects of his year-long recovered injury. While doing this, Matthews hits a baseball slide dropkick under the ropes. We see Kyle O’Reilly watching on a monitor backstage. We head into a mid-match break.

When the show returns, Cole fights back into the offensive lead. He goes for a Panama Sunrise, but Matthews takes back over. Cole’s leg injury appears to act up again. This time doctors and officials check on him and he ultimately gets counted out and the match is thrown out.

Matthews taunts him on the mic and calls him a fragile little bitch. Cole pushes the officials off of him and limps back to the ring. The two wildly exchange strikes, but then Matthews starts stomping on Cole’s leg. Cole fights back and hits a super kick, despite the leg.

We see MJF watching on from a special location. Cole hits Panama Sunrise. Matthews’ momentum took him out to the floor. Cole hits another one off the ring apron. Back in the ring, Cole lowers the boom to the back of Matthews’ head for the win.

Cole gets on the mic and thanks Matthews for bringing the old him back. He goes to shake his hand. The lights go out. When they come back on, Malakai Black is in the ring and Cole realizes he’s shaking his hand. Cole is helped to the back.

Winner: Adam Cole

Kyle Fletcher Confronted By Returning Mark Davis

From there, we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with Private Party and Interim EVP Christopher Daniels. They talk about their high stakes tag-team title tilt later in the show, where if they don’t win, they have to break up their team.

We head to a break. When we return, Adam Cole is shown having his leg checked in the back with The Undisputed Kingdom. He sends a message to MJF and tells him after tonight, it’s one down and two to go before he gets his hands on him again.

Back inside the arena, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis come out. Fletcher calls out Will Ospreay, but no one shows up. Eventually, as he continues talking, the Aussie Open theme hits to cut him off. His partner Mark Davis makes his long-awaited return.

Davis and Fletcher exchange words about what Fletcher has become and how he broke up United Empire and ended a friendship with someone they considered a brother. Fletcher tells Davis he made sure to have a spot for him in the [Don Callis] Family.

Davis isn’t interested. Fletcher tells him he’s proven he has no problem cutting ties with the past and warns him that soon he’ll have to make a tough decision.

Jon Moxley & Crew Head To The Ring

From there, we shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is with Hangman Page. He reacts to the announced match at AEW Full Gear 2024 between himself and Jay White. We then see Jon Moxley and his white t-shirt crew walking the halls as we head into another break.

When we return, we see hear the familiar sounds of Jon Moxley’s new theme music. Out he comes with Marina Shafir by his side. They walk to a stairwell where Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and PAC stand up and join them. The crew heads to the ring.

Mox talks about Orange Cassidy challenging him. He says he thinks he challenged him, but it was Mox who challenged Cassidy when he broke his friends neck last week. He did it to get distractions away from him so he can focus on his goals. No one realizes what Mox is doing yet, but one day they will.

When he continues to talk, he threatens to hurt someone, like Cassidy said he would not let happen. He grabs his own guy, Yuta, and they threaten to break his neck with the chair wrapped around his head. This brings out Cassidy, and the fight is on. They beat Cassidy down until Darby Allin is lowered from the rafters by a cable like Sting in WCW.

AEW Tag-Team Championships

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

Others come out like Daniel Garcia and Private Party, and in the chaos, The Young Bucks’ theme hits. The brawl clears away and Private Party remains in the ring as the Bucks settle inside. Their high stakes title versus team bout is apparently going down now.

The bell sounds after the formal ring introductions by Justin Roberts. Zay and Nicholas kick things off for their respective teams. We immediately see a bunch of back-and-forth pin attempts before Jackson tags in Matthew and a big dropkick takes down Zay. The Bucks take the early offensive lead.

After some more back-and-forth action, Private Party fight back and take over. This doesn’t last long, however, as the Bucks kill their momentum and settle back in the offensive driver’s seat as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action, with the Bucks eventually eliminating one member of Private Party by dragging his lifeless body up the ramp. Kazuchika Okada even comes out and hits a Tombstone Pile driver to ensure he is out of the picture.

Back in the ring, the other member avoids being put away time and time again and eventually, Private Party take over and hit Gin N Juice for the win and an enormous Goldberg in Atlanta WCW Nitro style pop.

The Young Bucks grab the belts after the match and as the crowd is silent, they hesitate and eventually put the belts over Private Party’s shoulders. Private Party celebrates through the crowd in a very feel good moment

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Private Party

Chris Jericho Vows To Take ROH To Another Level

We also learn that Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship will take place on 11/23 at AEW Full Gear 2024. We then shoot backstage where Renee Paquette is standing by with Jamie Hayter and Penelope Ford, who have a promo battle ahead of their showdown next week on AEW Dynamite.

When the show returns, we see Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree crew half-way down the ramp facing the camera. They talk about it being the night before Halloween. Chris Jericho gloats about The Terrifier 3 and mentions fulfilling his prophecy and becoming The Nueve, winning his ninth title as ROH World Champion. He vows to take ROH to the next level.

Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

Backstage, we see “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry walking the halls when he is thrown up against the wall by Daniel Garcia. They have a very unfriendly conversation and then Perry enters The Elite locker room, where we see The Bucks, Kazuchika Okada and company quickly destroying some documents for some reason.

Inside the arena, Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and out comes “The CEO” and TBS Champion. She stops and the theme for her protégé, Kamille, hits. The two head to the ring for Kamille’s scheduled match. Her music dies down and Kris Statlander’s plays. Out she comes with a cape on and some eye paint. Excalibur says it’s because of Halloween and not a new look.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Kamille take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Statlander fight into the lead until missing a big high spot off the ropes.

Statlander ends up getting the win and Mone looks devastated. She attacks Statlander from behind after the match. She gets on the mic and yells at Kamille to get to the back. She says when you want something done right, you do it yourself. She picks up Statlander’s lifeless head and rubs the title belt on it..

Winner: Kris Statlander

Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

It’s main event time!

But first, we see video footage of the ongoing issues involving Christian Cage and The Patriarchy and Kip Sabian and HOOK. Backstage, Christian Cage mentions how he will soon explain himself to HOOK. Back inside the arena, Excalibur plugs the main event as we head into another quick commercial break.

When the show returns, Renee Paquette is backstage with Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii. Briscoe is asked about losing his ROH title. He mentions the word of the day being instability. He loses his mind again talking about Chris Jericho mentioning his brother’s name again. He says there’s three of them and three of The Learning Tree. He wants tables, ladders, chairs and hatchets for a trios fight.

Backstage, The Young Bucks grab their bags and are quickly scrambling to get out of the building. Christopher Daniels follows behind asking how they’re gonna leave with everything going on. The Bucks say they wanted to make this a better place but no one would listen to them. They’ll work from home.

Daniels yells that they need them here as they pull off. Brandon Cutler runs behind with a box of their shoes and says not to leave without him. He turns around and sees Jon Moxley and his crew, who proceed to beat him down. Daniels comes over and tries to intervene, but Mox gets physical with him as well.

He holds him in a headlock and makes him watch as they hold Cutler’s hand down and smash it with a hammer. Mox picks up a screaming Cutler and calmly asks him, “Where are your boys going?” He drops him and they walk off as Daniels yells for a doctor.

Inside the arena, Swerve Strickland’s theme hits and out he comes for our final match of the evening. Prince Nana leads him out with his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance routine.