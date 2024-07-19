AEW Personality Credited For Creative Role In Toni Storm’s Storyline With Mariah May

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Mariah May about the storyline development process for the Toni Storm in an interview with SI.com.

“I went to Toni Storm and suggested these movies–All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard–because she had that larger-than-life persona like Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard and Bette Davis in All About Eve. That is ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. She’s that starlet, with that presence–backstage, in the ring, out of the ring–of one of those rare old Hollywood stars. This is the role Toni was born to play, and she is absolutely incredible at it.”

Khan gave credit to AEW personality RJ City for helping out:

“My right hand in all of this is RJ, He was the only person in the office who’d seen All About Eve and Sunset Boulevard, and he understood old Hollywood and the old movies. He’s been so valuable and tremendous throughout this process. He has a great aptitude for wrestling, and he was also able to use these movies for inspiration.”