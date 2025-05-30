AEW Pulls PPV Distribution From Triller (FITE) In U.S. & Canada Amid Financial Uncertainty

All Elite Wrestling has officially ceased offering its pay-per-view events via Triller (formerly FITE TV) in the United States and Canada, amid ongoing financial turmoil within the streaming platform’s parent company.

AEW had long used Triller/FITE as a key PPV distributor, especially for international audiences. However, domestic fans will now need to access AEW pay-per-views through alternative platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, PPV.com, Fubo (recently added), and traditional cable and satellite providers.

This move comes as Triller faces serious financial issues, including the threat of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange. Although Triller announced a $14 million funding round in January, by April, the company admitted the deal had not closed and no funds had been secured. They are also seeking an additional $10 million in new funding and have yet to file their 10-K report for 2024 or their Q1 financials. On May 23, Triller stated it was working to submit both filings “as soon as they could.”

Despite the shift in North America, Triller remains a vital international partner for AEW. The streaming platform continues to operate AEW Plus, a service offering commercial-free access to AEW programming in sync with its U.S. broadcasts. AEW Plus has been described as a “key part of AEW’s distribution since day one.”

Triller has also become a significant hub for independent wrestling, offering free content, live pay-per-views, and a bundle subscription featuring promotions like Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Its financial woes could have broader implications for the indie wrestling scene, which relies heavily on the platform for exposure and revenue.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources close to the situation claim Triller is currently “being shopped around for a low purchase price.” However, any acquisition would include absorbing significant debt. One source estimated it would take “$15 million to $20 million” to revive the service, accounting for both the buyout and necessary capital injections. The potential buyers have not been disclosed, and Triller has not responded to inquiries about the sale.

This isn’t the first time Triller has explored selling. Years ago, it was reported that Triller approached WWE with an acquisition offer. While Triller publicly denied the talks at the time, a source told the Observer they were informed “by those in Triller itself” that such discussions did occur.

For now, the future of AEW Plus and Triller’s wrestling partnerships hangs in the balance as the company seeks a financial lifeline. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.