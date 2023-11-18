AEW Rampage Results – November 17, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, MJF and Jay White sit-down interviews ahead of their Full Gear title showdown, as well as Christian Cage vs. Trent Beretta for the TNT Championship.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 17, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/17/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits to start off this week’s special live episode of AEW Rampage. We then shoot inside the arena where Chris Jericho is wrapping up his entrance to the commentary desk.

TNT Championship

Christian Cage (C) vs. Trent Beretta

The Best Friends theme hits next and out comes Trent Beretta to the ring. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness inform anyone just tuning in that Trent won a fatal-four-way title eliminator to earn this title opportunity on Collision earlier tonight.

He settles in the ring and his theme dies down. Christian Cage’s theme hits and out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion accompanied by Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne for this high stakes opening contest.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Jericho and McGuinness bicker on commentary in the early goings as Christian Cage dominates the offense. We head into an early mid-match commercial break shortly after.

When we return, we see Trent is now fired up and controlling the action. After Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne cause issues from ringside, Cage manages to hit his Killswitch finisher for the pin fall victory to retain his TNT Championship in a solid opening contest. We head to another break.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Christian Cage

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

When we return, Chris Jericho cuts a quick promo just off his commentary headset, talking directly into the camera to “the kids” The Young Bucks. He vows to beat them and prove he and Kenny Omega as “The Golden Jets” are a better tag-team.

Emi Sakura’s theme hits after that and out she comes for our next match of the evening, which was the “tune-up” bout that “Timeless” Toni Storm requested earlier this week on Dynamite.

The camera goes black-and-white and out comes “Timeless” Toni Storm accompanied by her butler. She does her over-acting gimmick as the fans react and she makes her way to the squared circle.

When Storm settles into the ring, she pulls out some papers, which the commentators inform us is the “script” for this match. She’s an old-time actress, remember? Sakura tears it up after a bunch of bad jokes from the commentators about rumors of wrestling always being scripted.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. Sakura takes it to Storm early on and then we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, the two are in the middle of a chop competition, blasting each other with back-and-forth shots as the crowd reacts.

Storm fights back into the lead, gets her dramatic close-up, hits her hip-attack in the corner and then connects with her finisher on Sakura for the win in this “tune-up” match ahead of her “Hollywood Homecoming” against Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title at Full Gear.

Winner: “Timeless” Toni Storm

ROH Title Match Announced For Full Gear “Zero Hour” Pre-Show

It’s official, the AEW Full Gear “Zero Hour” pre-show will feature Eddie Kingston vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship. The match was confirmed in a backstage interview segment with “The Mad King” and Lethal on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Lethal talks with bravado and Kingston finally loses his cool and asks why he’s talking like that. He says look at me and don’t look away.

He says he knows him for years now and they each know what they can do. He tells him to be the real him. Lethal bickers back and leaves with his crew. Kingston turns and sees Mike Santana looking at him. We head to a break on that note.

Roderick Strong vs. Action Andretti

When we return from the break, Roderick Strong wheels out in his wheelchair accompanied by The Kingdom for our next match of the evening. He makes a miraculous statement by standing up from his wheelchair and tearing off his neck brace. He’s a neck-health survivor, folks.

In the ring, he awaits the arrival of his opponent for tonight. Action Andretti’s theme hits and out comes the man who scored a big upset victory over Chris Jericho — and basically nothing since — many moons ago. He settles in the ring and Strong immediately jumps on him to start the match.