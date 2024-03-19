AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 3/15/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 327,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 10.16% from this past week’s 364,000 viewers and down 15.38% from last week’s rating of 0.13 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) taking on The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) in a trios match.