AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 6/2/2023

The AEW Rampage live viewership figures are in.

Rampage drew 357,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic on TNT on Friday, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The show received 436,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the same timeslot last week.

Last week’s episode had the lowest ratings in its regular time slot since March 6.

Rampage was ranked #12 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #11 the previous week.

Last year, the show drew 475,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.12 – a week ago: 0.11

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.07 – a week ago: 0.06

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.16 – a week ago: 0.17

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.06 – a week ago: 0.07

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.02 – a week ago: 0.05

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.08 – a week ago: 0.08

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.15 – a week ago: 0.15

* Viewers 50+ – 0.17 – a week ago: 0.22