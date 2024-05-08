AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/8/2024): Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 continues tonight.

AEW Dynamite returns from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada tonight at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for the show this evening is Adam Copeland (c) vs. Brody King for the TNT Championship, Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta, Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron and Chris Jericho & Big Bill will be in action.

Also scheduled for this week’s two-hour AEW on TBS program is Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage going face-to-face ahead of their AEW Championship showdown at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, Serena Deeb will speak, and Kenny Omega will make an “important announcement.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.