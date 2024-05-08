Tony Khan Comments On Whether He Will Ever Compete In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Cincy 360 on a number of topics including whether he will ever step inside a ring and compete.

Khan said, “AEW is where the best wrestle, and we mean that…in this case, I’m not the best person to pay those people back. There’s a lot of things I’m good at behind the scenes but somebody else is gonna have to avenge what those guys did not only to me but to Kenny Omega…I’m quite sure there are more capable wrestlers than I am that can inflict some of that punishment on The Young Bucks and Jack Perry and Okada, The Elite. After what happened to me last time, I don’t think I’d be making a smart move trying that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)