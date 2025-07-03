AEW Dynamite Ratings For Milestone 300th Episode Drop (7/2/2025)

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s milestone edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Wednesday, July 2, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 584,000 viewers, continuing a downward trend for the second consecutive week. The July 2 broadcast was down from the June 25 show in El Paso, Texas, which drew 613,000 viewers, and notably lower than the June 18 Dynamite: Grand Slam special in Mexico City, which brought in 736,000 viewers.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show managed a slight uptick, earning a 0.16 rating—up just a notch from last week’s 0.15 in the same demo.

This week’s episode marked a major milestone as the 300th installment of AEW Dynamite. The show aired live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California and featured a lineup designed to celebrate the weekly flagship program’s legacy.