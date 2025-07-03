Kenny Omega Reveals Significance Behind Shirt He Wore On AEW Dynamite This Week

Kenny Omega wore a shirt that held personal significance to him for his surprise return at the AEW Dynamite 300 milestone show this past Wednesday night.

Following his run-in after the Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada main event to make the save for his “Golden Lovers” tag-team partner, “The Cleaner” surfaced on social media with a statement to explain the significance behind the shirt he wore.

Not many know my beginning days of what started my 11 year journey in Japan. Masa Takanashi was my first roommate in the DDT Pro dormitory in 2008 and soon introduced me to future AEW athletes, Emi Sakura and Riho. A little later, Hikaru Shida as well.

Whether I was full time in DDT or even NJPW, I could always count on Takanashi to help me train at a dojo somewhere. His work to help develop the indies and Joshi scene was never for any selfish reason. He just simply loves to help wherever he can and be involved in the sport of professional wrestling.

I can truly say he is one of the greatest and safest professional wrestlers I’ve had a chance to work with over the years and it’s a shame that I can’t directly introduce his work to fans on an international level. But rest assured, his influence is shown in every performance of mine, no matter what promotion I represent.

Takanashi now is in a dire struggle after a terrible accident in a match. He isn’t the type to seek attention, money, or gratitude, but I’m personally making a choice now to share why he has and will continue to be so special and important to me and the scene as a whole. Thanks to all who’ve read this.

If you’re interested in learning more, please check out Sakura’s tweet.