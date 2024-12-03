AEW Star Fears Broken Foot After Recent Injury

One of AEW’s stars will be gone for some time after getting hurt on November 27th while filming the November 30th episode of AEW Collision.

Juice Robinson faced Will Ospreay in a Gold League match at the AEW Continental Classic. Ospreay was victorious in the tournament. However, Robinson sustained an injury.

Fans spotted Robinson using crutches throughout WrestleCade weekend. This comes after he returned to Double or Nothing in May following a back issue that required surgery.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that he suspected Juice had broken his foot. However, x-rays have not yet proven this.

Meltzer stated, “Potential broken foot. He had X-rays, and he had not had the results back as of yesterday, but he was fearing a broken foot. So, I mean, we’ll find out Wednesday. He’s not listed on the show Wednesday, but he probably would have been wrestling on Collision on Thursday. I would think that if he’s out, they would have to make an announcement. And you know, there’s a lot of different ways they can go about it.”