AEW Talent Set To Undergo Surgery

AEW will be without one of its wrestlers for several months due to an injury.

Anthony Henry is currently out of action. In a statement posted on X, he stated that he tore his biceps during a recent Collision match against Gabe Kidd for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

He missed time earlier this year due to a broken jaw. He was a member of the Workhosemen on ROH TV, and their most recent AEW bout was in January on Collision, when they defeated Sting and Darby Allin. The injury occurred while he was working at a Deadlock Pro Wrestling match in which Bryan Keith retained the DPW National Championship. He had been released while away due to an injury, only to return once medically cleared.

He wrote, “I,unfortunately, have to announce that I’m out of commission for the foreseeable future. During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone. Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down.”

We wish him speedy recovery.