AEW Very Close To Signing Top International Talents

According to Fightful Select, AEW has significant interest in top international talents Michael Oku and Amira and the expectation is that the promotion is very close in signing them.

It was previously stated that Oku and Amira will be working AEW’s taping in Cardiff, Wales as well as the company’s All In event on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium.

There’s no word yet on what role both stars will be having on the shows, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

As of this writing, neither AEW, Oku, or Amira have confirmed these reports but Oku did reveal in an interview with Stephanie Chase that their have been conversations with the promotion.