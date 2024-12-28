AEW returns with their final pay-per-view of the year, as AEW Worlds End 2024 goes down from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL.

The following are complete AEW Worlds End results from Saturday, December 28, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 6:30pm EST. – 12:00am EST.

AEW WORLDS END RESULTS (DECEMBER 28, 2024)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show kicks off with Renee Paquette, RJ City and Matt Menard at the panel welcoming us to the show. They welcome Mark Sterling to the panel and begin running down some of the matches scheduled for the pay-per-view portion of tonight’s event.

They spend some time talking about the Continental Classic semifinals and finals tonight, which includes defending title-holder Kazuchika Okada. As they continue to talk, a giant monster truck pulls up and out comes “The CEO” herself, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. She says, “Orlandooooo! Say hello to your C-E-O!” She begins a bouncy walk into the building.

Madison Rayne joins the pre-show panel for a mutual admiration-fest, with each complimenting the others attire, before shifting gears to give their breakdown of the Tijuana Street Fight tonight for the AEW Women’s Championship. She says the match should favor Thunder Rosa, but she’s still picking Mariah May to retain.

Rayne brings up the name Jade Cargill while talking about Kris Statlander. After they wrap up, we shoot backstage to an interview with Leila Grey, who talks about making her AEW PPV debut tonight against “newcomer” Toni Storm. They panel shifts to talk about the four-way title showdown in tonight’s main event.

Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey

We head to the ringside area where the commentators welcome us to the first “Zero Hour” pre-show match of the evening. Toni Storm’s theme hits and out she comes for our opening contest. She settles in the ring looking like an excited newcomer.

Leila Grey’s theme hits next and out comes the Queens native for her big stage debut. Fans chant “She’s a rookie” as the two get going. Storm, with a fresh hair cut, takes Grey down and controls her. Grey reverses and looks for a submission, but Storm counters into a pin attempt for a two-count.

After some more basic back-and-forth action, Storm hits the hip attack and ultimately finishes this one off for the victory. After the match, Excalibur runs down the remaining matches scheduled for tonight’s Zero Hour pre-show.

Winner: Toni Storm

QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett

Backstage, Lexy Nair is standing by with QT Marshall for an interview. He boasts being the new Big BOOM! and talks as if he’s a super famous viral mega-star. He wraps up the interview by taking an unwanted selfie for Nair. “No, no, this one’s on me ..” He walks off as Nair plays into the disgust.

We return to the pre-show panel, where Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe join RJ City and Renee Paquette to talk about the Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay match in the AEW Continental Classic semifinals.