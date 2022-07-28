AEW’s Canada Debut Confirmed, Speculation on Rampage Moving to Thursdays

It’s official, during this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Dynamite and Rampage will head to Toronto, Canada on October 12 and 13.

The Thursday air date for Rampage is intriguing, as it signals that the show may be shifting to a new night, which could enhance viewership. Alternatively, they’re keeping the team in town for a second night so they can film Rampage the day before.

On Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. Eastern, tickets for those events will go on sale.

