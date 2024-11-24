AEW’s First-Show On MAX Revealed

During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW made a groundbreaking announcement that marked a significant milestone in the company’s broadcasting journey. It was revealed that the upcoming Dynamite Fight For The Fallen special would make history as the first-ever AEW show to stream on MAX, the popular streaming service owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

This development is part of AEW’s growing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and represents a major step in expanding the reach and accessibility of its programming. By streaming on MAX, AEW is poised to tap into a broader audience while leveraging the platform’s robust streaming capabilities. The move signals AEW’s commitment to innovation and its desire to provide fans with more ways to engage with its dynamic content.