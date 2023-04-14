AEW’s Reported Idea To Ease Backstage Issues With CM Punk Ahead Of His Return

Seven months have passed since CM Punk got into a backstage brawl with The Elite and ripped several wrestlers (Hangman Page, Colt Cabana, and The Young Bucks) at the AEW All Out post-show press conference.

Punk wants to come back, and AEW President Tony Khan wants him to come back, as PWMania.com previously reported. As of right now, there are tentative plans in place for it to happen this summer. Click here for more information regarding his expected return.

Before Punk makes his comeback, there are still unresolved backstage matters.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW may have an idea to reduce hostility regarding CM Punk. That would be in relation to the Saturday program, which is expected to make its debut this summer.

Meltzer explained that “the idea is to ease the dressing room problems in the sense those who have not made up would be kept on different crews and wouldn’t have to interact with each other.”

AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly close to agreeing to a deal to add a third AEW show, according to a March report by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast. It was speculated that the program might air on Saturdays at 6:05 PM.

A Rampage event scheduled for Friday, July 14 was previously cancelled and replaced with a “TV event” on Saturday, July 8 from Regina, Saskatchewan.

While the new show has been rumored, it is not yet finalized. The original plan, according to Meltzer, was for the show to have the same star power as Dynamite.

Concerning Punk and Chris Jericho, a fan tweeted that Jericho was willing to work with anyone and included a photo of Jericho with Punk, but Jericho responded, “not everyone.”