AJ Francis Believes It Would Be Hilarious To Return To WWE As A TNA Champion

TNA Digital Media Champion AJ Francis recently spoke with Zack Heydorn of Brass Ring Media on a number of topics including the differences in working for TNA and WWE and how it would be hilarious to return to WWE as a TNA Champion.

Francis said, “Absolutely. Everybody’s champing at the bit for their opportunity to do something with NXT or people from NXT in TNA. I want to go to NXT. I think it would be hilarious for me to walk into NXT as a guy who, when he was in WWE, never really got the opportunities he deserved, and come back as a champion and be like, ‘Hey, look what looks when you actually let me do me.’ Then also, personally, I would train in the PC all the time, so there’s a lot of guys and girls from Kelani [Jordan] to Lola [Vice] to Oba Femi, guys that I’ve trained with and helped them find themselves, Trick Williams, that are now at the forefront of NXT. We already have in-ring chemistry, we’ve already done a lot of cool things together, so it’d be cool to do it on a bigger stage. Lola Vice used to kick the shit out of me. Sometimes, I would think that she thought she was still doing MMA. I’m like, ‘Oh!’ I had to go like, ‘Hey, relax,’ and throw you in the corner [laughs]. She would kick and punch the shit out of me. That backhand fist, she be knocking people out. That shit is for real. She be hitting the hell out of people.”

You can check out Francis’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)