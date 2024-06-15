AJ Styles Asks Fans To Give His New WWE Entrance Theme Song Some Time

WWE star AJ Styles recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan on a number of topics including how the fans should give his new entrance theme song some time.

Styles said, “Listen, if you’re trying to compare it to my recent WWE music, you’re not going to like it at first. But you’ll give it a listen, you’ll hear it a lot more, and you’ll go, ‘You know what, it’s actually pretty good.’ So just give it some time. You’ll like it.”

“I like it. I mean, I helped. I don’t want to say that I did any work but we helped put things where we wanted it and the kind of style I wanted to have.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)