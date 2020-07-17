AJ Styles Hypes His Intercontinental Title Match On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against Matt Riddle on tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center on FOX.

Styles took to his official Twitter account where he sent out the following to hype the contest:

“This is a match the @WWE Universe is going to want to see. @SuperKingofBros is a lot of things and talented is one of them, but there’s only ONE #phenomenal AJ Styles… #StylesvsRiddle #Smackdown.”

