AJ Styles Talks More About Testing Positive For Covid-19

As PWMania.com previously reported, AJ Styles revealed during a Twitch stream that he had tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Styles went on Twitch and provided more details on the situation:

“Another thing I need to clarify is with the COVID. I had that like a month-and-a-half ago, whenever it was to the point where the CDC says you have to be quarantined for ten days. I got tested, I went home for ten days, stayed in the basement, was able to go to work because of the scheduling when they had it (TV tapings) next, it was ten days I was able to go back to work.”

“The reason I let you guys know is that I wanted to let you guys know that for some of us it’s not that bad, for some of them it is. I just wanted you guys to know that I had it and that I’m okay – and had I not been tested I never would have never known I had it and I could have spread it, I guess. So, that’s good on WWE’s part for testing everyone, that’s a good thing.” (quotes courtesy of PostWrestling.com)