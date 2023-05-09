AJPW Announces Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata vs. Champion Carnival 2023 Winner Shotaro Ashino

All Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that the current Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata will defend his title against the Champion Carnival 2023 winner Shotaro Ashino on May 29th at Super Power Series 2023. The location of the event will be at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
【三冠ヘビー級選手権試合対戦カード決定】
「#ajpwスーパーパワーシリーズ2023」
5月29日(月) 18:30 東京・後楽園ホール
◆三冠ヘビー級選手権試合
【第69代王者】
永田裕志
vs
【挑戦者】
芦野祥太郎
（チャンピオン・カーニバル2023 優勝）
詳細→https://t.co/BUaaLm8gw9#ajpw #njpw pic.twitter.com/Xd7017Hd5q
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) May 8, 2023
Shotaro Ashino defeated T-Hawk on May 7th at the Champion Carnival 2023 Finals to earn this Triple Crown Title opportunity. This will be Nagata’s 2nd defense of the Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship.
Two other matches have been announced for Super Power Series 2023 on May 29th.
Here is the updated lineup for AJPW Super Power Series 2023:
- Main Event Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship Match: Yuji Nagata (c) vs. Shotaro Ashino (Champion Carnival 2023 Winner)
- Yuma Anzai vs Ryuki Honda
- Kento Miyahara& Yuma Aoyagi vs Minoru Suzuki & Hokuto Omori